Apartment List
/
VA
/
arlington
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

166 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Finding an apartment in Arlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Aurora Highlands
33 Units Available
The Witmer
710 12th Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,086
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,239
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,426
1072 sqft
Steps from the Metro. Minutes from the airport. Seconds from something incredible. At The Witmer, access is more than an amenity - it's a lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Douglas Park
31 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,570
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
7 Units Available
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,036
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1079 sqft
Close to city center for easy commute. Granite counters and stainless steel in kitchen. Your dog and cat are welcome. Use the club room and gym as well as the fully- appointed conference room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lyon Village
19 Units Available
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1156 sqft
Uniquely designed, spacious, 1-3 bedroom apartments with maple cabinetry, kitchen islands, large windows and in-unit laundry. Elevator, media room, bike storage and community garden. Near Courthouse Metro off Arlington Blvd.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
115 Units Available
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,150
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,101
1047 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Aurora Highlands
44 Units Available
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,698
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1033 sqft
Perfect location in-between Virginia Highlands Park and the Pentagon City Mall. Stunning DC views from the large indoor pool. Convenience meets style with granite counters in these recently renovated apartments. Tennis court, media room and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Crystal City Shops
26 Units Available
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,794
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Crystal City Shops
29 Units Available
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,580
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1294 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Bluemont
22 Units Available
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,023
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,116
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
1454 sqft
A smaller community with ample amenities. On-site resident lounge, game room, fitness studio and package locker system. Large windows, spacious floor plans and ample privacy. In an urban area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ballston - Virginia Square
34 Units Available
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1457 sqft
Feel right at home with crown molding, wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled baths. Cook in sleek kitchen overlooking the skyline of Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, conference room and business center available. Bring your dog and cat.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Aurora Highlands
54 Units Available
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,841
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1466 sqft
Master-planned village featuring luxury layouts and amenities. Modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathrooms with tubs and stand-alone showers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Crystal City Shops
18 Units Available
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,920
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1141 sqft
AMBITIOUS. ELEGANT. EXTRAORDINARY. With stunning apartments, luxurious amenities and unparalleled views of the DC skyline, Altaire delivers a lifestyle experience that is anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Aurora Highlands
30 Units Available
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1234 sqft
Master-planned community featuring relaxing green space, walking trails, and easy access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fitness center, spa, and pool on-site. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Crystal City Shops
55 Units Available
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,063
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1129 sqft
At Altaire North, we set out to create an elevated living experience that sees beyond the expected. A coveted location at National Landing blends convenience with escape, where you can take in expansive views of the Washington D.C. skyline.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lyon Park
15 Units Available
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1190 sqft
Located in the heart of Clarendon with easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment. Recently renovated units come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to rooftop courtyard, media room, pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
48 Units Available
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Aurora Highlands
139 Units Available
The Bartlett
520 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,826
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,118
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,043
1087 sqft
A stunning rooftop pool! Enjoy the on-site Whole Foods Market, coffee shop and Commonwealth Joe when not relaxing inside your modern, luxury apartment complete with stainless steel appliances. Close to Route 1.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Rosslyn
50 Units Available
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,925
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1386 sqft
Landscaped apartment community offering direct access to Rosslyn Metro Station. Floor plans feature Epicurean kitchens with premium appliances and bedrooms with plank flooring and walk-in closets. Multiple restaurants and shops on the premises.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Aurora Highlands
170 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,545
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
8 Units Available
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Aurora Highlands
54 Units Available
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S., Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,810
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1234 sqft
Luxury studio-3 bedroom apartments (and lofts) with hardwood-style floors and in-unit W/D. Extensive floor plans. Business center, 24-hr concierge, 24-hr gym and pool. Close to parks, Potomac, Fashion Center mall and I-395.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Crystal City Shops
24 Units Available
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,852
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1152 sqft
Close proximity to the Pentagon and within easy walking distance of Crystal City Metro Station and Long Bridge Park. Luxury units have stainless steel appliances and walk in closets. Cable included. Courtyard, clubhouse, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Nauck
18 Units Available
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1632 sqft
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Crystal City Shops
51 Units Available
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,503
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Arlington, VA

Just across the Potomac River, sits a city filled with old colonial homes and steeped in American history. Arlington, Virginia may be known for the Pentagon and the National Cemetery but beyond the tourist attractions and landmarks, it is a bustling, hip city.

When starting out in this new city, there is something cozy, yet cool, about Arlington. Tree-lined streets lend themselves to high-rise apartments as well as colonial-inspired homes. Boutiques and trendy eateries share the same sidewalk as restaurants and neighbors here exchange conversation on bike paths as well as the Metro.

Cost of living: Rent can be a bit pricey but those moving should consider Arlington’s proximity to D.C., its abundance of culture and the ability to commute using the Metro, which can save on a car payment/insurance. It is also a good walking city, so what you pay in rent, you save on transportation because you can walk to dinner, shopping and entertainment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Arlington, VA

Finding an apartment in Arlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments under $1,200Arlington Apartments under $1,400Arlington Apartments under $1,600
Arlington Apartments under $1,800Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Apartments with Pool
Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerArlington Cheap PlacesArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Furnished ApartmentsArlington Luxury PlacesArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University