Apartment List
/
VA
/
arlington
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM

106 Studio Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
76 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,945
498 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
2 Units Available
Alcova Heights
Oakland Apartments
3710 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,125
400 sqft
.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
46 Units Available
North Rosslyn
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,775
537 sqft
Landscaped apartment community offering direct access to Rosslyn Metro Station. Floor plans feature Epicurean kitchens with premium appliances and bedrooms with plank flooring and walk-in closets. Multiple restaurants and shops on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
42 Units Available
Douglas Park
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,764
551 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
48 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
527 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
103 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,465
672 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
58 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,577
365 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
44 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,682
702 sqft
Ready to leave your car behind? These apartments are located in the center of Crystal City, above the Metro, and feature luxuries from in-unit laundry to putting green, 24-hour gym to on-site coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
26 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
Close proximity to the Pentagon and within easy walking distance of Crystal City Metro Station and Long Bridge Park. Luxury units have stainless steel appliances and walk in closets. Cable included. Courtyard, clubhouse, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Tellus
2009 14th St N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,876
536 sqft
Elegant high-rise offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Abundant floor plans. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop pool, gym, elevator and city views. Near highways and Courthouse Metro.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,625
515 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,930
539 sqft
AMBITIOUS. ELEGANT. EXTRAORDINARY. With stunning apartments, luxurious amenities and unparalleled views of the DC skyline, Altaire delivers a lifestyle experience that is anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
12 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,903
573 sqft
Close to city center for easy commute. Granite counters and stainless steel in kitchen. Your dog and cat are welcome. Use the club room and gym as well as the fully- appointed conference room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
91 Units Available
Columbia Heights South
Trove
1201 S Ross St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,705
505 sqft
The brand new, never-before-lived-in apartments at TROVE offer the best of DC & VA living. Right off Columbia Pike and near the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor, our location keeps you connected.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Nauck
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,476
582 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
162 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Bartlett
520 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,871
626 sqft
A stunning rooftop pool! Enjoy the on-site Whole Foods Market, coffee shop and Commonwealth Joe when not relaxing inside your modern, luxury apartment complete with stainless steel appliances. Close to Route 1.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,805
698 sqft
Eco-friendly meets luxury. LEED Silver design with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and so much more. There is a pool, private parking and a 24-hour concierge. Bus stop outside your door.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
34 Units Available
Columbia Heights South
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
439 sqft
Community with beautiful views overlooking Army/Navy Country Club. Close to Pentagon Metro stop and I-395. Rooftop terrace, swimming pool and fitness center. Units include open kitchens, spacious closets and subway tile in bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
54 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,730
616 sqft
Close to Highway 237 and 120. Shopping at Ballston Commons Mall. Ceiling fans keep unit cool. Walk-in closets and patio for convenience. Store your bike and work out in the gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
26 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
11 Units Available
Columbia Heights South
Dorchester Apartments
2040 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,295
390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,755
541 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments just two blocks from the Orange Line Court House Metro station. Underground parking, extra storage if needed and elegant kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
56 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,106 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Arlington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have fallen moderately in Arlington, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,106 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Arlington fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments under $1,200Arlington Apartments under $1,400Arlington Apartments under $1,600
    Arlington Apartments under $1,800Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Apartments with Pool
    Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerArlington Cheap PlacesArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Furnished ApartmentsArlington Luxury PlacesArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
    Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
    Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
    Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
    PenroseNauck

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityAmerican University
    Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
    George Washington University