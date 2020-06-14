Apartment List
190 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Aurora Highlands
11 Units Available
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
805 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Lyon Village
17 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,001
787 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
Bluemont
15 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
735 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
21 Units Available
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
807 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Crystal City Shops
26 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,953
802 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Penrose
17 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
822 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
21 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
716 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Lyon Village
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,237
740 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Bluemont
14 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,064
748 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
Crystal City Shops
3 Units Available
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
671 sqft
Near Crystal City Metro and underground Crystal City Shops. Access to I-395. 1-2 bedroom apartments with bright interiors, W/D and stainless steel appliances. 24-hr concierge, elevator, media room and BBQ area.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Lyon Park
12 Units Available
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
745 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Columbia Forest
23 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
911 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Ballston - Virginia Square
113 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
714 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Long Branch Creek
67 Units Available
Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
799 sqft
Recently renovated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature granite counters, patio/balcony and optional fireplace. Residents enjoy the community garden, pool and business center. Close to Pentagon Metro.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Clarendon - Courthouse
69 Units Available
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
723 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Waycroft - Woodlawn
41 Units Available
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
770 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Clarendon - Courthouse
27 Units Available
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
768 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Waverly Hills
20 Units Available
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
848 sqft
Walking distance to Lee Heights Shops and easy access to Ballston Metro station. Outdoor amenities include pool, sundeck, and fire pit. Pet-friendly facilities with pet spa and pet park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Columbia Heights South
22 Units Available
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
840 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
849 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Route 1, this complex is pet friendly with a playground, pool and gym. BBQ/grill area for entertaining. Units feature accent walls, recently renovated kitchens and spectacular views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Ashton Heights
36 Units Available
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
653 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Penrose
15 Units Available
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
830 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Army Navy Country Club
50 Units Available
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
592 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,127 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have increased marginally in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,127 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

