Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Henderson Park

4301 N Henderson Rd · (319) 250-5138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4301 N Henderson Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Oct 3

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1267 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Oct 10

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Henderson Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. If you are hunting for apartments in North Arlington, VA, look no further than Henderson Park. Our prestigious apartment community offers the amenities you need, like soundproofing between residences! We also offer modern and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and all of or apartments are smoke-free and pet-free so you can breathe easy and feel at home here. Our floor plans come in ten different options, ranging in size from 680 to 1,330 square feet! With so many options, you will definitely be able to find the right choice for you and your individual needs.You will also enjoy sensational amenities at your Henderson Park apartment, such as wall-to-wall carpeting, an open layout, individual climate control, a fully equipped kitchen, and more. Want a glimpse inside our apartment community? Look at the more than 50 photos of our apartment and community amenities in our photo gallery to get a sense of what living here would be like! You will get an inside look at what to expect from our apartment community. In addition to our overwhelming amount of community and apartment amenities, our location is a perk worth mentioning. Our apartments in Ballston, VA are near the Metro, making it easy to get wherever you need to go! We are also just seven miles away from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and six miles from some of the best sites and hotspots that Washington D.C. has to offer! Combine that with our close proximity to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options and it becomes easy to see why our location is so prime. Browse through our floor plan options and contact us to set up a tour or to ask about availability. We look forward to hearing from you and helping you see how Henderson Park can be a fulfilling new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 move-in fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1st space: $75/month, 2nd space: $125/month. Guest Parking: $5/day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Henderson Park have any available units?
Henderson Park has 4 units available starting at $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Henderson Park have?
Some of Henderson Park's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Henderson Park currently offering any rent specials?
Henderson Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Henderson Park pet-friendly?
No, Henderson Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Henderson Park offer parking?
Yes, Henderson Park offers parking.
Does Henderson Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Henderson Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Henderson Park have a pool?
No, Henderson Park does not have a pool.
Does Henderson Park have accessible units?
Yes, Henderson Park has accessible units.
Does Henderson Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Henderson Park has units with dishwashers.
