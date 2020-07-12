1255 Apartments for rent in Aurora Highlands, Arlington, VA
15 Units Available
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
1139 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
43 Units Available
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,614
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,753
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1033 sqft
Perfect location in-between Virginia Highlands Park and the Pentagon City Mall. Stunning DC views from the large indoor pool. Convenience meets style with granite counters in these recently renovated apartments. Tennis court, media room and more.
143 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,395
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
56 Units Available
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S., Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,804
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1231 sqft
Luxury studio-3 bedroom apartments (and lofts) with hardwood-style floors and in-unit W/D. Extensive floor plans. Business center, 24-hr concierge, 24-hr gym and pool. Close to parks, Potomac, Fashion Center mall and I-395.
38 Units Available
The Witmer
710 12th Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,322
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,263
1071 sqft
Steps from the Metro. Minutes from the airport. Seconds from something incredible. At The Witmer, access is more than an amenity - it's a lifestyle.
29 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
61 Units Available
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,795
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,839
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1466 sqft
Master-planned village featuring luxury layouts and amenities. Modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathrooms with tubs and stand-alone showers.
158 Units Available
The Bartlett
520 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,871
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,028
1087 sqft
A stunning rooftop pool! Enjoy the on-site Whole Foods Market, coffee shop and Commonwealth Joe when not relaxing inside your modern, luxury apartment complete with stainless steel appliances. Close to Route 1.
31 Units Available
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,860
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1234 sqft
Master-planned community featuring relaxing green space, walking trails, and easy access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fitness center, spa, and pool on-site. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
2 Units Available
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,899
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
992 sqft
Situated at the beautiful Virginia Highlands Park for easy access to the great outdoors. Spacious, sunny, recently renovated homes. Gas cooking, granite counters and private patio/balcony with views of the park.
1 Unit Available
724 S. 15th Street Unit# A
724 15th St S, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1568 sqft
724 S. 15th Street Unit# A Available 09/05/20 3br 2.5ba two level TH one block from Pentagon City Metro - 3br 2.5ba two level TH one block from Pentagon City Metro.
1 Unit Available
1773-B S. Hayes St.
1773 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Upper unit- B (#2), Bright & Sunny two-level Townhome - Upper 2 level town home just a few blocks to Pentagon City Metro Station. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Oversize windows allow natural light throughout.
1 Unit Available
520 12th Street South
520 12th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,202
1064 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath with balcony. A delightful, luxury 2 bed 2 bath apartment with carpets throughout the bedrooms and wood floors in the kitchen and lounge area.
1 Unit Available
702 22ND STREET S
702 22nd Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRIME LOCATION! WALK TO AMAZON'S HQ2 & CRYSTAL CITY METRO! This studio offers brand new floors, spacious kitchen w/ a private entrance.
1 Unit Available
618 19TH ST S
618 19th Street South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BRICK 1 BEDROOM, LOWER-LVL UNIT IS WITHIN BLOCKS OF THE PENTAGON CITY & CRYSTAL CITY BUS SERVICES, METROS. BRAND NEW FLOORING THRU-OUT THIS UNIT*ALL UTILITIES AND TRASH REMOVAL INCLUDED IN RENT. PROFESSIONAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INCLUDED.
1 Unit Available
710 15TH S
710 15th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1232 sqft
LOVELY SOUTHAMPTON CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 BRS AND 2 FULL BATHS - SUPER LOCATION 1 BLK TO PENTAGON CITY METRO & FASHION CENTRE - GREAT VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & STORES. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE #62 & "RESERVE" SPACES FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.
1 Unit Available
634 23RD STREET S
634 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,200
2276 sqft
Lots of charm in this efficiency unit with a private entrance in a detached home. Terrific location in sought after Aurora Hills neighborhood - Close to metro, shopping and restaurants. Lawn service is included for 2020.
1 Unit Available
1773 HAYES STREET S
1773 South Hayes Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
This townhouse is an upper level, unit "B" has a marble foyer and fireplace. Sunny kitchen with large floorline windows. Enjoy time on the outside balcony or at the community outdoor pool. Only 1/2 mile to Pentagon City Metro.
1 Unit Available
645 24TH STREET S
645 24th Street South, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1395 sqft
Terrific detached home on corner lot in sought after Aurora Hills. Close to metro, shops, restaurants and commuter routes. Spacious kitchen. Main level bedroom with bath and upper 3 bedrooms with 2nd bath. Huge unfinished basement for storage.
1 Unit Available
800 20TH STREET S
800 20th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1161 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Pentagon city. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. W/D in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora Highlands
225 Units Available
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
26 Units Available
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,090
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,047
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
13 Units Available
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,930
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1141 sqft
AMBITIOUS. ELEGANT. EXTRAORDINARY. With stunning apartments, luxurious amenities and unparalleled views of the DC skyline, Altaire delivers a lifestyle experience that is anything but ordinary.
27 Units Available
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,873
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1158 sqft
Close proximity to the Pentagon and within easy walking distance of Crystal City Metro Station and Long Bridge Park. Luxury units have stainless steel appliances and walk in closets. Cable included. Courtyard, clubhouse, 24-hour gym.
