University of the District of Columbia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
410 Apartments For Rent Near University of the District of Columbia
83 Units Available
Glover Park
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
896 sqft
The Glover House brings together the best of several diverse and exciting D.C. neighborhoods.
32 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1550 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
52 Units Available
U-Street
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
992 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your home is the center of your life.
28 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,621
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
18 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,838
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,921
1108 sqft
Within walking distance of Van Ness-UDC Metro Station. Also close to UDC and Howard Law School. Apartments feature step-down living rooms and fully equipped kitchens. Outdoor area with BBQs and lounge seating located on-site.
34 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,000
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This city-center apartment complex features modern, recently renovated units, close to Dupont Circle metro station, Rock Creek and the Potomac Parkway. In-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Swimming pool, coffee bar, and BBQ and grill.
31 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,815
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1359 sqft
Classically modern units with stainless steel appliances and panoramic views. Tenants get access to a shuffle board, conference room and business center. Right near historic Dupont Circle. Easy access to D.C. metro.
39 Units Available
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,698
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
978 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, unique floor plans and designer lighting. Amenities include pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge services. Located near the Washington National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University.
55 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,291
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
851 sqft
The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
26 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly property located close to 16th Street Park, the Columbia Heights Station, shops and bars. Features in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite countertops. Onsite amenities include double-floor fitness center and rooftop deck.
22 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,565
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1062 sqft
Modern apartments within walking distance of Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom metro stations. Amenities include an indoor lap pool, fitness center and rooftop BBQ grilling area. Complimentary continental breakfasts and concierge services available.
25 Units Available
Woodley Park
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,340
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,885
1389 sqft
Units have granite counters, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Ample closet and storage space. Valet service. Outdoor pool and hot tub. Fitness center with yoga classes. Beautiful location near Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
30 Units Available
U-Street
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,818
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,239
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,442
1096 sqft
Contemporary design with every convenience, featuring high-end finishes and European wide-plank flooring. Spacious layout with ample storage. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace and yoga studio. Located in a vibrant new community.
19 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1225 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
37 Units Available
Willard Towers
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,655
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
1079 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,695
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
16 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,620
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
947 sqft
Creatively reimagined from a century-old iconic industrial space, Arcade Sunshine is a one-of-a-kind place to start your story.
18 Units Available
Woodley Park
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,871
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,557
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,998
1138 sqft
Conveniently situated within easy reach of the Woodley Park-Zoo Metro Station. Floor plans feature floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies or patios. Residents enjoy access to a media room, BBQ grilling area and fitness center.
15 Units Available
Spring Valley
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,481
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,199
1220 sqft
A short drive away from some of the best museums and parks that Washington, D.C. has to offer, including the Smithsonian Museum. Residents enjoy access to the rooftop deck, fitness center and trash valet services.
32 Units Available
Columbia Heights
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,374
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,259
923 sqft
A historic building. An unprecedented transformation. A new home for you. Welcome to âme, a new perspective on city living.
13 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,806
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,831
1269 sqft
Overlooking Rock Creek Park, the community has a rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center. Interiors include oak floors, walls of windows and formal dining rooms. Flexible lease terms and online rent payment options.
20 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
11 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,890
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by large trees, parks, and eateries, just moments from Van Ness Metro. Generously sized units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a patio, and much more. Tranquil, convenient neighborhood.
20 Units Available
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.