Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

111 Cheap Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Penrose
13 Units Available
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
633 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique-style gated apartment complex. Modern layouts with large windows and plenty of natural light. Outdoor community amenities include grilling stations, courtyard, outdoor pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairlington - Shirlington
36 Units Available
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1014 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alcova Heights
11 Units Available
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
620 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas, off-street parking and next to Tyrol Hill Park. Minutes from plenty of shopping, Bailey's Crossroads and Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlington Heights
9 Units Available
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,345
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1022 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Long Branch Creek
33 Units Available
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Lyon Village
50 Units Available
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,307
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crystal City Shops
29 Units Available
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,580
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1294 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Aurora Highlands
30 Units Available
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,730
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1234 sqft
Master-planned community featuring relaxing green space, walking trails, and easy access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fitness center, spa, and pool on-site. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Aurora Highlands
171 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,545
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Waverly Hills
5 Units Available
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,575
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment living with on-site laundry and patio or balcony. Plus, the utilities are included. Located on Lee Highway, between Woodstock Park and Stratford Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crystal City Shops
104 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,608
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Buckingham
10 Units Available
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
407 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
596 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,446
953 sqft
Nestled deep in the heart of the historic Buckingham Community, in Arlington VA this outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crystal City Shops
49 Units Available
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,503
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Long Branch Creek
67 Units Available
Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1508 sqft
Recently renovated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature granite counters, patio/balcony and optional fireplace. Residents enjoy the community garden, pool and business center. Close to Pentagon Metro.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Waycroft - Woodlawn
40 Units Available
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:32am
North Highland
31 Units Available
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,660
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
934 sqft
Located in Arlington, VA, close to the Orange Line, I-66, shopping and restaurants. Residents enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, package receiving and free parking. Units feature updated kitchens, parquet floors and ample closets.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Crystal City Shops
47 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,642
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
83 Units Available
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,665
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crystal City Shops
50 Units Available
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,590
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,780
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Clarendon - Courthouse
70 Units Available
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Fairlington - Shirlington
13 Units Available
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,484
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to Washington, D.C. via nearby Metro or I-395. Just minutes from Old Town Alexandria and Shirlington Village. Equipped with on-site laundry in every building, large community pool, and community picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
North Highland
18 Units Available
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,557
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1058 sqft
This pet-friendly community combines modern living with upscale amenities. Large, sparkling pool, Internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Apartment interiors feature chic designs and included appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Highland
19 Units Available
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,875
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
911 sqft
Enjoy living in a park-like atmosphere with views of DC skyline. Across the river from Georgetown and close to the Metro, the location is convenient and the amenities just right: patio/balcony, parking, courtyard, pet-friendly.

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,127 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have increased marginally in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,127 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

