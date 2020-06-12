Apartment List
/
VA
/
arlington
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:53 AM

136 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
$
North Highland
4 Units Available
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
850 sqft
Luxury, garden-style apartments just minutes from George Washington Memorial Parkway. Bright one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private parking. In-unit laundry and balconies are available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Crystal City Shops
48 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Aurora Highlands
23 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Douglas Park
31 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
10 Units Available
The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1252 sqft
High-rise community with granite counters and in-unit W/D. Close to Metro, restaurants and entertainment. Pet-friendly, elevator, clubhouse and concierge. On plateau with city views near Arlington Blvd.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lyon Village
21 Units Available
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1156 sqft
Uniquely designed, spacious, 1-3 bedroom apartments with maple cabinetry, kitchen islands, large windows and in-unit laundry. Elevator, media room, bike storage and community garden. Near Courthouse Metro off Arlington Blvd.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Nauck
20 Units Available
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
8 Units Available
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Long Branch Creek
32 Units Available
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
869 sqft
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
14 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Columbia Heights - West
27 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1157 sqft
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Ashton Heights
85 Units Available
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Army Navy Country Club
47 Units Available
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
794 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
22 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Bluemont
13 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,926
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Crystal City Shops
26 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,633
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
6 Units Available
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1079 sqft
Close to city center for easy commute. Granite counters and stainless steel in kitchen. Your dog and cat are welcome. Use the club room and gym as well as the fully- appointed conference room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Crystal City Shops
29 Units Available
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1294 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Bluemont
20 Units Available
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
1454 sqft
A smaller community with ample amenities. On-site resident lounge, game room, fitness studio and package locker system. Large windows, spacious floor plans and ample privacy. In an urban area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Aurora Highlands
52 Units Available
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1466 sqft
Master-planned village featuring luxury layouts and amenities. Modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathrooms with tubs and stand-alone showers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lyon Park
15 Units Available
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1190 sqft
Located in the heart of Clarendon with easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment. Recently renovated units come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to rooftop courtyard, media room, pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
40 Units Available
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1100 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Aurora Highlands
139 Units Available
The Bartlett
520 12th St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,043
1087 sqft
A stunning rooftop pool! Enjoy the on-site Whole Foods Market, coffee shop and Commonwealth Joe when not relaxing inside your modern, luxury apartment complete with stainless steel appliances. Close to Route 1.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Crystal City Shops
24 Units Available
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1293 sqft
Eco-friendly meets luxury. LEED Silver design with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and so much more. There is a pool, private parking and a 24-hour concierge. Bus stop outside your door.

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,127 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have increased marginally in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,127 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments under $1,200Arlington Apartments under $1,400Arlington Apartments under $1,600
    Arlington Apartments under $1,800Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Apartments with Pool
    Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerArlington Cheap PlacesArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Furnished ApartmentsArlington Luxury PlacesArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
    Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
    Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
    Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
    PenroseNauck

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityAmerican University
    Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
    George Washington University