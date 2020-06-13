/
chevy chase
Last updated June 13 2020
587 Apartments for rent in Chevy Chase, MD📍
Last updated June 13
25 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$2,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 13
25 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,865
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,615
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
Last updated June 13
58 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,810
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Last updated June 13
29 Units Available
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,776
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
The Fields of Bethesda
5079 Bradley Boulevard, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace comfortable living at The Fields of Bethesda Apartments. Nestled in the heart of Chevy Chase, mere steps away from the vibrant Bethesda Row shopping district, our community brings a world of convenience to your door.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border.
Last updated June 3
3 Units Available
Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase
8584 Freyman Dr, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
810 sqft
This serene, pet friendly apartment community is nestled next to the Capital Crescent Trail in Rock Creek Park. Our residents enjoy living in the excellent Montgomery County school district while being conveniently located close to work and shopping.
Last updated June 13
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE
7206 Oakridge Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2228 sqft
Entire home renovated in 2017 in the Town of Chevy Chase. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. New kitchen, stainless steel appliances. The living room is equipped with a fireplace and sunroom.
Last updated June 13
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
4242 EAST WEST HWY #420
4242 East West Hwy, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,500
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the Riviera of Chevy Chase - roomy Studio apartment immediately available with a new gas oven.
Results within 1 mile of Chevy Chase
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,774
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,623
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,798
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,010
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,044
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,730
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Last updated June 13
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,008
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,048
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chevy Chase, the median rent is $1,663 for a studio, $1,747 for a 1-bedroom, $2,018 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,661 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chevy Chase, check out our monthly Chevy Chase Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Chevy Chase area include Washington Adventist University, Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, and Prince George's Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chevy Chase from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
