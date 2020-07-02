All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

1705 22ND COURT N

1705 22nd Court North · No Longer Available
Location

1705 22nd Court North, Arlington, VA 22209
North Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful four level townhouse that backs to tranquil wooded area leading to the Potomac River. Brand new Windows throughout. Freshly painted and high end carpet installed in bedrooms and lower rec room. Desirable floor plan & plenty of space, townhouse features: 2 gas fireplaces (master, & rec.rm.), wet bar, attached garage, dual zone climate control, 2 rear decks facing river & Juliet balcony (master), open kitchen, large master with beautiful bathroom and closet space, 4th level bedroom with full BA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 22ND COURT N have any available units?
1705 22ND COURT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 22ND COURT N have?
Some of 1705 22ND COURT N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 22ND COURT N currently offering any rent specials?
1705 22ND COURT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 22ND COURT N pet-friendly?
No, 1705 22ND COURT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1705 22ND COURT N offer parking?
Yes, 1705 22ND COURT N offers parking.
Does 1705 22ND COURT N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 22ND COURT N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 22ND COURT N have a pool?
No, 1705 22ND COURT N does not have a pool.
Does 1705 22ND COURT N have accessible units?
No, 1705 22ND COURT N does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 22ND COURT N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 22ND COURT N has units with dishwashers.

