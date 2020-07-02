1705 22ND COURT N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful four level townhouse that backs to tranquil wooded area leading to the Potomac River. Brand new Windows throughout. Freshly painted and high end carpet installed in bedrooms and lower rec room. Desirable floor plan & plenty of space, townhouse features: 2 gas fireplaces (master, & rec.rm.), wet bar, attached garage, dual zone climate control, 2 rear decks facing river & Juliet balcony (master), open kitchen, large master with beautiful bathroom and closet space, 4th level bedroom with full BA.