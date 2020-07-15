316 Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA

Living in Pimmit Hills

Southwest: The majority of the homes in Pimmit Hills are single-family rental houses of modest size on quiet, tree-lined streets. Navigating these areas and reaching amenities or work in nearby urban areas requires a car, though many commuters into Washington D.C. choose to use park-and-ride public transit options in Tysons Corner. Those who attend public school in Pimmit Hills are most likely to go to George C. Marshall High School on the border of the more dense area of Idylwood.

Northwest: This area of Pimmit Hills is a far more dense area. This is where you're more likely to find a two bedroom apartment or duplex for rent, especially in the neighborhood around Scotts Run Stream Valley Park. The neighborhood also has easy access to the Capital Beltway. Many of these higher-density buildings fit the "garden apartment" style, rising no more than three stories, often with street access and landscaping to maintain the green style of the houses in the region.

East: A less dense area, the eastern portion of Pimmit Hills is both more wooded and closer to the Dulles Toll Road for those looking for townhouses for rent that are ideal for commuting. It's also near some commercial and industrial zones on the other side of the highway, but not close enough for there to be a noise impact on the neighborhood.