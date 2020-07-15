316 Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA📍
Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town.
Those preparing to relocate to Pimmit Hills should have all personal identification, car registration, employment and previous residence documents in order before you find apartments to check out. You'll also want to educate yourself about the particulars of living so close to the nation's capital, like when to expect heavy traffic due to major political events. Winters are mild and summers can be fairly hot, so try to time your move closer to spring or autumn for the most comfortable experience.
Southwest: The majority of the homes in Pimmit Hills are single-family rental houses of modest size on quiet, tree-lined streets. Navigating these areas and reaching amenities or work in nearby urban areas requires a car, though many commuters into Washington D.C. choose to use park-and-ride public transit options in Tysons Corner. Those who attend public school in Pimmit Hills are most likely to go to George C. Marshall High School on the border of the more dense area of Idylwood.
Northwest: This area of Pimmit Hills is a far more dense area. This is where you're more likely to find a two bedroom apartment or duplex for rent, especially in the neighborhood around Scotts Run Stream Valley Park. The neighborhood also has easy access to the Capital Beltway. Many of these higher-density buildings fit the "garden apartment" style, rising no more than three stories, often with street access and landscaping to maintain the green style of the houses in the region.
East: A less dense area, the eastern portion of Pimmit Hills is both more wooded and closer to the Dulles Toll Road for those looking for townhouses for rent that are ideal for commuting. It's also near some commercial and industrial zones on the other side of the highway, but not close enough for there to be a noise impact on the neighborhood.
As a region without commercial zoning, there are no restaurants or entertainment attractions in Pimmit Hills, though there's very easy access to urban areas with plenty of both. Nostos is a well-regarded Mediterranean restaurant in Tysons Corner, while fine dining is typically the purview of Washington D.C. or Bethesda, Maryland. Moviegoers also head to Tysons Corner to see new films at the AMC 16.
The neighborhood also has a very active community organization, the Pimmit Hills Citizens Association. This group allows residents to share information, express concerns about local issues and advertise upcoming events. The PHCA sponsors events like the Pimmit Hills Day festival in one of the neighborhood's many parks, as well as supporting local amenities like the Pimmit Hills Library and the local Lions Club.
Pimmit Hills is an ideal neighborhood for those who work in Washington D.C., Bethesda or Falls Church and want a quiet place to call home. It's a way to be in the beltway without having to endure the bustle of the capital itself.