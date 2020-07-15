Apartment List
/
VA
/
pimmit hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM

316 Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA

📍

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
1922 Anderson Road
1922 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1204 sqft
1922 Anderson Road Available 08/01/20 Expanded Pimmit Hills Rambler with Family Room, Attached Master Bath - Charm and 1-level convenience * Rear Bump-out gives 1200+ sq. ft.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7525 MAGARITY ROAD
7525 Magarity Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
884 sqft
Location,Location, Location, one level renovated single family with more than 10K sqft of land. Living /dining room Kitchen wood floors, updated windows, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, combo washer &Dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
2014 STORM DRIVE
2014 Storm Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1292 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home located near Tysons Corner. Easy access to 66. Near shopping. Long carport for 2 vehicles. Long driveway. Living room, sep dining room. Hardwood floors. Newer HVAC. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded countertop.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7304 REDD RD
7304 Redd Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Romantic and expanded 4 level Colonial with wrap around deck and dreamy yard on a quiet dead end Street. Perfect for entertaining. Immaculate condition. Chef's Kit. Private deck . Level landscaped fenced yard. 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7333 HOWARD COURT
7333 Howard Court, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
One level living in convenient Tysons Corner! Fully updated and charming rambler in quality, tip-top condition. Features renovated kitchen, hardwood floor, lots of attic storage plus shed. Large level, fenced back yard. NO HOA. Plenty of parking.
Results within 1 mile of Pimmit Hills
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
53 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
33 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
54 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,588
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,729
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,110
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
17 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
$
30 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
44 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 8 at 03:59 PM
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Tysons East
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduced! 1BR+Den or 2BR Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1562 WESTMORELAND STREET
1562 Westmoreland Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1794 sqft
Beautiful & bright townhome in the heart of McLean. Assigned parking, upgraded appliances, newer roof, HVAC & skylights, master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
7640 PROVINCIAL DRIVE
7640 Provincial Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
997 sqft
Updated living on the first floor. Beautiful gated community just blocks from the Silver Line Metro. Nestled in lush landscaped environment. Close to Tysons, Galleria and centrally located to I495, I66 and the Dulles Access Road.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1408 HARVEST CROSSING DRIVE
1408 Harvest Crossing Drive, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2500 sqft
Lovely Spacious 4 br 4.5 ba end unit townhome in the prestigious community of Evans Farm. This spectacular home features a gourmet kitchen hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Fully finished lower level with rec room, den and full bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7011 Falls Reach Dr #210
7011 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo located in Falls Church - Spacious and bright one bedroom one bath condo located in Falls Church. Home features laminate floors, washer and dryer in unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and gas fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2162 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2162 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2136 sqft
Impressive 3-level 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 2-powder room garage-townhouse in sought-after, leafy enclave. Bells and whistles galore! Cathedral ceilings! Great room off the kitchen. Formal living room with fireplace and dining room.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
7305 Eldorado Street
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1638 sqft
Hallcrest Heights: Spacious Brick Townhome, UPDATED Kit & Baths! Large Rooms.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1824 sqft
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.
City GuidePimmit Hills
Today, Pimmit Hills is one of the greenest, most wooded neighborhoods in the greater Fairfax County, Virginia area, but that's thanks to some major community effort. Developers tore up almost all the trees in the area when Pimmit Hills was established in 1950, then homeowners and later developers planted oak, tulip trees and other greenery to beautify the area.

Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town.

Moving to Pimmit Hills

Those preparing to relocate to Pimmit Hills should have all personal identification, car registration, employment and previous residence documents in order before you find apartments to check out. You'll also want to educate yourself about the particulars of living so close to the nation's capital, like when to expect heavy traffic due to major political events. Winters are mild and summers can be fairly hot, so try to time your move closer to spring or autumn for the most comfortable experience.

Living in Pimmit Hills

Southwest: The majority of the homes in Pimmit Hills are single-family rental houses of modest size on quiet, tree-lined streets. Navigating these areas and reaching amenities or work in nearby urban areas requires a car, though many commuters into Washington D.C. choose to use park-and-ride public transit options in Tysons Corner. Those who attend public school in Pimmit Hills are most likely to go to George C. Marshall High School on the border of the more dense area of Idylwood.

Northwest: This area of Pimmit Hills is a far more dense area. This is where you're more likely to find a two bedroom apartment or duplex for rent, especially in the neighborhood around Scotts Run Stream Valley Park. The neighborhood also has easy access to the Capital Beltway. Many of these higher-density buildings fit the "garden apartment" style, rising no more than three stories, often with street access and landscaping to maintain the green style of the houses in the region.

East: A less dense area, the eastern portion of Pimmit Hills is both more wooded and closer to the Dulles Toll Road for those looking for townhouses for rent that are ideal for commuting. It's also near some commercial and industrial zones on the other side of the highway, but not close enough for there to be a noise impact on the neighborhood.

Community in Pimmit Hills

As a region without commercial zoning, there are no restaurants or entertainment attractions in Pimmit Hills, though there's very easy access to urban areas with plenty of both. Nostos is a well-regarded Mediterranean restaurant in Tysons Corner, while fine dining is typically the purview of Washington D.C. or Bethesda, Maryland. Moviegoers also head to Tysons Corner to see new films at the AMC 16.

The neighborhood also has a very active community organization, the Pimmit Hills Citizens Association. This group allows residents to share information, express concerns about local issues and advertise upcoming events. The PHCA sponsors events like the Pimmit Hills Day festival in one of the neighborhood's many parks, as well as supporting local amenities like the Pimmit Hills Library and the local Lions Club.

Pimmit Hills is an ideal neighborhood for those who work in Washington D.C., Bethesda or Falls Church and want a quiet place to call home. It's a way to be in the beltway without having to endure the bustle of the capital itself.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pimmit Hills?
Apartment Rentals in Pimmit Hills start at $2,200/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pimmit Hills?
Some of the colleges located in the Pimmit Hills area include Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pimmit Hills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pimmit Hills from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Pimmit Hills 3 BedroomsPimmit Hills Apartments with Balconies
Pimmit Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPimmit Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pimmit Hills Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments