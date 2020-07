Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite internet access package receiving sauna tennis court valet service cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center dog grooming area fire pit green community guest parking hot tub trash valet yoga

At RiverHouse, you'll find very spacious homes with a remodeled kitchen and bath, walk-in closets, separate dining room and wall-to-wall windows, many offering breathtaking views of the city, Washington, DC, and national monuments. In the community, swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness centers, and rooftop sundecks will vie for your time, making this just the apartment in Arlington you've been looking for. There are countless reasons why people find RiverHouse apartments so desirable, from the ultra convenient location to the unparalleled selection of styles and sizes. And if amenities are important to you, look no further! Indoors and out, garage level to rooftop, all your needs and fancies have been anticipated - and addressed. Just minutes from I-395, Route 1, Crystal City, Pentagon City Mall, Reagan National Airport and downtown DC, this is one Arlington, Virginia, apartment community that puts you EXACTLY where you want to be. Please call for an appointment today!