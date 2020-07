Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool accessible elevator garage bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments game room golf room guest parking internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Luxury, versatility, and possibilities abound at Virginia Square Towers. North Arlington's most desired location includes resort amenities just steps away from the Virginia Square Metro. Designer kitchens, luxurious baths, and contemporary finishes are the standard in each of our 534 apartment homes. Interactive technology provides experiential living for our future residents, making "VST" a true hub to live, work, and play. We look forward to welcoming you to Virginia Square Towers, Because Where You Live Matters.