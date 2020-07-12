/
douglas park
128 Apartments for rent in Douglas Park, Arlington, VA
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
38 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
46 Units Available
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,197
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1132 S LINCOLN STREET
1132 South Lincoln Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2527 sqft
Not your typical townhouse rental. You'll love this Upscale, modern 2-car garage town home with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Built in 2015 by premier~builder NV Homes, the Quincy model has over 2500 sf of bright, open, beautiful living space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive
4069 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1135 sqft
Delightful Shirlington 2BD/2BA Condo boasts Open Floor Plan & Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Master BR w/ Walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secure Building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4091 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE
4091 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1030 sqft
FANTASTIC CONDO IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! Brand new in 2006 this top floor unit offers a modern, open layout, great condition with wood floors, a relaxing balcony, kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances * Private master suite with
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4071 Four Mile Run S
4071 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
851 sqft
Delightful Shirlington 1BD/1BA Condo boasts Open Floor Plan & Gleaming HW Floors, Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secure Building. Steps to W&OD trail.
Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
3912 19TH STREET S
3912 19th Street South, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1285 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/2BA Cape Cod style home! A spacious and light filled house in South Arlington has a big fenced in backyard with shed and deck, hardwood flooring in the main living area and a wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Douglas Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
65 Units Available
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
34 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
145 Units Available
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,519
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,679
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,595
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
15 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,604
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to Washington, D.C. via nearby Metro or I-395. Just minutes from Old Town Alexandria and Shirlington Village. Equipped with on-site laundry in every building, large community pool, and community picnic areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
78 Units Available
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
16 Units Available
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1078 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
23 Units Available
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
19 Units Available
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1166 sqft
Beautiful, modern apartments with grocery store and Starbucks on-site. Walking distance to parks, dining and downtown Penrose shops. Stunning pool, 24-hour fitness center and underground parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
32 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
