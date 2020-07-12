/
north highland
127 Apartments for rent in North Highland, Arlington, VA
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,514
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1058 sqft
This pet-friendly community combines modern living with upscale amenities. Large, sparkling pool, Internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Apartment interiors feature chic designs and included appliances.
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,646
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
911 sqft
Enjoy living in a park-like atmosphere with views of DC skyline. Across the river from Georgetown and close to the Metro, the location is convenient and the amenities just right: patio/balcony, parking, courtyard, pet-friendly.
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,660
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
945 sqft
Located in Arlington, VA, close to the Orange Line, I-66, shopping and restaurants. Residents enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, package receiving and free parking. Units feature updated kitchens, parquet floors and ample closets.
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1000 sqft
Luxury, garden-style apartments just minutes from George Washington Memorial Parkway. Bright one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private parking. In-unit laundry and balconies are available.
1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602
1931 North Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Corner unit on the top floor with nice balcony in an unbeatable location. Recent updates include fresh paint, refreshed kitchen and bathroom, new lightings and new carpet.
3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY
3000 Spout Run Parkway, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
866 sqft
All utilities included, often sought after, rarely found. 2 Bedroom unit located in Arlington. Building has a gym, rec room, and pool. Laundry onsite, amble parking, grocery store located across the street.
2109 N SCOTT STREET
2109 North Scott Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
679 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOP FLOOR UNIT IN ARLINGTON! CHARMING TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH VAULTED, BEAMED CEILING, SKYLIGHTS & FIREPLACE. IDEALLY LOCATED CLOSE TO GEORGETOWN, ROSSLYN, COURTHOUSE AND CLARENDON.
2030 N ADAMS ST #1003
2030 North Adams Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
WALK TO COURTHOUSE METRO**A little more than a half mile walk straight up Adams Street**PRICED SHARPLY for quick rental** TWO BEDROOMS and 1.
1951 N CLEVELAND STREET
1951 North Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1951 N CLEVELAND STREET in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1152 sqft
Uniquely designed, spacious, 1-3 bedroom apartments with maple cabinetry, kitchen islands, large windows and in-unit laundry. Elevator, media room, bike storage and community garden. Near Courthouse Metro off Arlington Blvd.
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,775
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1386 sqft
Landscaped apartment community offering direct access to Rosslyn Metro Station. Floor plans feature Epicurean kitchens with premium appliances and bedrooms with plank flooring and walk-in closets. Multiple restaurants and shops on the premises.
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,135
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1190 sqft
Located in the heart of Clarendon with easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment. Recently renovated units come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to rooftop courtyard, media room, pool.
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,062
1243 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,866
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,107
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,694
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,967
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
