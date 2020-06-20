All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3304 California Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3304 California Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

3304 California Street

3304 California Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3304 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Presidio Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Laurel Heights 3 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 bath 2 Story Unit Main level features: - Large living room with excellent natural light - Additional room perfect for a home office - Laundry room with Washer-dryer - Hardwood floors throughout - Spacious eat-in kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, disposal - 2 Large bedrooms with excellent closet space - Large full bathroom with shower over tub - Half bathroom just off the kitchen and laundry room Upper level features: - Master suite with vaulted ceiling and skylight. - Large closet. - Attached full bathroom with shower over claw foot tub. 2 level unit, on the top floor of a 4 unit building. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/Q0kM_6qRAm4 Prime location! Close to restaurants and shops on Sacramento Street. Close to Laurel Village, Restaurants, Cafe's, Walgreen's, Trader Joe's, and JCC 94 WALK SCORE! - Many convenient buses - Well maintained four unit building - Parking available for extra $300 per month - No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 California Street have any available units?
3304 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 California Street have?
Some of 3304 California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
3304 California Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 3304 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3304 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 3304 California Street does offer parking.
Does 3304 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3304 California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 California Street have a pool?
No, 3304 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 3304 California Street have accessible units?
No, 3304 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 California Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94133
3201 23RD STREET Apartments
3201 23rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
828 Jones
828 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
720 BAKER
720 Baker St
San Francisco, CA 94115
The Gantry
2121 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
795 PINE
795 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco