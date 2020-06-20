3304 California Street

Amenities

Spacious Laurel Heights 3 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 bath 2 Story Unit Main level features: - Large living room with excellent natural light - Additional room perfect for a home office - Laundry room with Washer-dryer - Hardwood floors throughout - Spacious eat-in kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, disposal - 2 Large bedrooms with excellent closet space - Large full bathroom with shower over tub - Half bathroom just off the kitchen and laundry room Upper level features: - Master suite with vaulted ceiling and skylight. - Large closet. - Attached full bathroom with shower over claw foot tub. 2 level unit, on the top floor of a 4 unit building. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/Q0kM_6qRAm4 Prime location! Close to restaurants and shops on Sacramento Street. Close to Laurel Village, Restaurants, Cafe's, Walgreen's, Trader Joe's, and JCC 94 WALK SCORE! - Many convenient buses - Well maintained four unit building - Parking available for extra $300 per month - No pets