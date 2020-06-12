266 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Diamond Heights
11 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South of Market
2 Units Available
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
592 sqft
Live your way.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
South of Market
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Duboce Triangle
8 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,324
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
South of Market
63 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
995 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northern Waterfront
21 Units Available
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,336
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mission Bay
7 Units Available
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1001 sqft
Waterfront community within walking distance to shops and dining, and near public transportation and major highways. Apartments have modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Green, pet-friendly community has a gym, bike storage and internet access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Civic Center
56 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,918
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Mission Bay
20 Units Available
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,716
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,808
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Lower Pacific Heights
79 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
South Beach
126 Units Available
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1089 sqft
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Nob Hill
4 Units Available
1265 Washington Street
1265 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
750 sqft
1265 Washington occupies a central Nob Hill location equal parts stunning views, plentiful amenities, and easy access to some of the best San Francisco has to offer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Polk Gulch
1 Unit Available
2128 Van Ness Avenue
2128 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
620 sqft
2128 Van Ness is a historic gem in desirable Nob Hill. Built in 1910, this one-time World War II boarding house near the corner of Broadway and Pacific balances historic charm with modern amenities and a walkable, rideable location.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Potrero Hill
40 Units Available
The Landing
1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,335
984 sqft
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
South of Market
23 Units Available
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,865
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Beach
40 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,285
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Dogpatch
18 Units Available
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Hayes Valley
50 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1209 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mission District
1 Unit Available
3201 23RD STREET Apartments
3201 23rd Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
679 sqft
The Mission District is a feast for the eyes; vibrant Murals, colorful produce markets, and funky fashions spice up the streets. This sunny neighborhood packs a lot of flavor into a few blocks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Nob Hill
11 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,094
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Alamo Square
1 Unit Available
520 SCOTT Apartments
520 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
631 sqft
No filter needed in picturesque Alamo Square. Click-bait views and eye-candy Victorians like the “Painted Ladies” of Full House fame, surround its namesake park. Casual eateries and stylish shops dot nearby Divisadero.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Noe Valley
1 Unit Available
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
910 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,445 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,071 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Francisco over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Francisco, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,071 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in San Francisco.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

