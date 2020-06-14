118 Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Francisco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Beach
32 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,477
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,897
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayview
11 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hayes Valley
52 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,840
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,360
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1209 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dogpatch
14 Units Available
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,305
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,100
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South of Market
88 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Dogpatch
21 Units Available
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,528
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,986
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,203
926 sqft
Stunning views of the Central Waterfront area and near I-280. On-site parking, hot tub and game room. Dog park, bike storage and 24-hour concierge service available. Updated interiors feature granite countertops and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South of Market
15 Units Available
Wilson Building
973 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,449
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,899
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy many great on-site amenities, such as the rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and more. Property sits in the heart of San Francisco surrounded by City Hall, Financial District and Union Square.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Beach
9 Units Available
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,350
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,105
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,976
753 sqft
Luxury living just steps from AT&T Park and South Beach Harbor. Open floor plans with real brick walls and hardwood flooring. Walk-in closets. Green community with media room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission Bay
7 Units Available
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,755
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront community within walking distance to shops and dining, and near public transportation and major highways. Apartments have modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Green, pet-friendly community has a gym, bike storage and internet access.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South of Market
29 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,349
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,904
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,548
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,945
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South of Market
20 Units Available
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,399
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,799
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,333
657 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
South Beach
93 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,711
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
68 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,286
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,600
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,833
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
44 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,444
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,689
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
37 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,460
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,445
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,780
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa trendy neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
56 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,427
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South of Market
2 Units Available
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,798
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South of Market
30 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Dogpatch
42 Units Available
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1068 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mission Bay
22 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,706
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,275
1128 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Diamond Heights
11 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,996
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Hayes Valley
25 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,005
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,690
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,580
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
City Guide for San Francisco, CA

"It is a good thing the early settlers landed on the East Coast; if they’d landed in San Francisco first, the rest of the country would still be uninhabited." (Herbert Mye)

Truly one of the greatest cities in the world, San Francisco is overflowing with world-class culture, cuisine, and charm. It also has the house from Full House and, as you might imagine, any city that hosts the fictional antics of John Stamos is naturally going to be popular, San Francisco being no exception.

More than 800,000 people are condensed into the city’s 47 square miles. The climate is cool and often foggy but rarely bone-chillingly cold, and it’s remarkably consistent (July’s average high: 68 degrees, January’s: 58). With thriving financial, technology, and artistic sectors, there’s a high demand for living space. With breathtaking views, historic neighborhoods, and the thrill of living in a cutting edge city, your dreams are about to come true. Now, let’s find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist San Francisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Francisco, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Francisco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

