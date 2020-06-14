111 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Civic Center
18 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,503
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,708
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayview
11 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Dogpatch
21 Units Available
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,528
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,986
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,203
926 sqft
Stunning views of the Central Waterfront area and near I-280. On-site parking, hot tub and game room. Dog park, bike storage and 24-hour concierge service available. Updated interiors feature granite countertops and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South of Market
15 Units Available
Wilson Building
973 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,449
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,899
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy many great on-site amenities, such as the rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and more. Property sits in the heart of San Francisco surrounded by City Hall, Financial District and Union Square.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Nob Hill
4 Units Available
795 PINE
795 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments in iconic Nob Hill. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, expansive windows. Cable included. Victorian-era building on transit lines. Access to Financial District, Union Square, shopping, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
South Beach
93 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,711
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
68 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,286
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,600
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,833
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
44 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,444
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,689
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
37 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,460
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,445
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,780
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa trendy neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
56 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,427
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mission Bay
22 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,706
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,275
1128 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Dogpatch
19 Units Available
The Gantry
2121 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,763
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,999
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
890 sqft
Great location in the Dogpatch area of San Francisco that is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Community has controlled gated access, resident lounge and fenced dog run. High ceilings and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lower Nob Hill
2 Units Available
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
753 sqft
Pet-friendly building with internet access, elevator, and all utilities included, even cable! Furnished apartments feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. On public transit routes. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Near St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$4,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 11 at 09:00pm
South Beach
5 Units Available
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Alamo Square
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
109 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 08:53pm
Mission District
7 Units Available
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cathedral Hill
6 Units Available
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
448 sqft
Traditional homes in the beating heart of San Francisco's Cathedral Hill. Close to Lafayette Park, San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Furnished apartments have cable television. On-site laundry and elevator. Internet access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
845 CALIFORNIA
845 California St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,200
490 sqft
Furnished apartments. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, elevator and a pet-friendly environment. Near Willy "Woo Woo" Park, Union Square Park and the Pacific Union Club.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Nob Hill
1 Unit Available
737 PINE
737 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
455 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, laundry services and a garage. These are updated appliances with hardwood floors and modern appliances. Available furnished.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Dogpatch
16 Units Available
O&M
680 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,399
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at O&M in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,483
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,445 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,071 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Francisco over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Francisco, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,071 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in San Francisco.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

