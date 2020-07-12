/
/
/
south of market
423 Apartments for rent in South of Market, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
2 Units Available
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,825
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
96 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1034 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,335
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,621
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
84 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
36 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,134
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,704
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,219
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
657 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
122 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
8 Units Available
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
422 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,496
888 sqft
Ultra modern apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Two-story lofts available. Stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Community features garage parking and private gym. Heart of the city with easy access to I-80.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,737
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,241
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,503
944 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, extra storage and microwave. Community offers courtyard, doorman, elevator and gym. Located just a few blocks from dining, shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,118
956 sqft
A boutique-style community ideal for the urban professional. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site coffee bar, fitness center, dog washing area and beer brewing area provided.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
32 Units Available
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,315
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
592 sqft
Live your way.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,977
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
3 Units Available
Lantern Lofts
1168 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,136
982 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lantern Lofts in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Wilson Building
973 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,449
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,899
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy many great on-site amenities, such as the rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and more. Property sits in the heart of San Francisco surrounded by City Hall, Financial District and Union Square.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1 Bluxome St
1 Bluxome Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,295
Panoramic city view with floor to ceiling window on top floor. Fully equipped kitchen,W/D, open floor plan-living space with wall bed and enclosed bedroom upstairs. Parking incl.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
473 Tehama St. Unit B
473 Tehama Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1000 sqft
SoMa: Stylishly Remodeled 2 or 3 Bedroom Flat w/ Sunny Shared Yard - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
761 Tehama Street #11
761 Tehama Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,500
Large Magazine Quality Loft, Views, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $5,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 2 Parking: 1 car garage for $275/mo.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
590 6th Street
590 6th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1300 sqft
Luxury Top Floor Unit 2-story 2BR/2BA plus Den/Office Mezzanine - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $5,750/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $275/mo.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
470 Clementina St. #102
470 Clementina Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,290
560 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM- Newer Floors All Over-Nice one bedroom with a huge and awesome backyard - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.Epicrea.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
950 Harrison St. #104
950 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1403 sqft
950 Harrison St. #104 Available 09/01/20 PROPERTY FORCE - 2 bd 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1026 Folsom Street, #8
1026 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
SOMA 1BD/1.5BA Loft! 1Car Pkg! Laundry! Patio! Views! PROGRESSIVE - Hip 2-Level SOMA 1BD/1.5BA Loft! 1 Car Pkg! Laundry! Patio! Views! PROGRESSIVE Centrally located top floor SOMA 1 bedroom 1.
