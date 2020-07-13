Apartment List
/
CA
/
san francisco
/
apartments under 2200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

116 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Tenderloin
709 Geary Apartments
709 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Contemporary apartments with in-unit laundry, efficient appliances and open layouts. Recycling available on site. A short walk from the Powell Street BART station. Near many attractions, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
4 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Nob Hill
Nob Hill Place
1155 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,156
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
845 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and carpet. Easy access to 1 California, California and 27 Bryant transit lines. Walk to Huntington Park and the Pacific Union Club.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,845
263 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city. Mexican hot chocolate at Un Cafecito, curry at Shalimar, or late night Thai at Osha.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Tenderloin
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,845
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,045
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Incredible views in Nob Hill. Pet-friendly communicate. Homes feature high ceilings, gated entry, and hardwood floors. Minutes from Grace Cathedral and Huntington Park. Recently renovated community with iconic details.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,195
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,595
753 sqft
Pet-friendly building with internet access, elevator, and all utilities included, even cable! Furnished apartments feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. On public transit routes. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Near St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Tenderloin
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
315 sqft
Breezy, sunny apartments located in Tenderloin, near American Conservatory Theater and Westfield San Francisco Centre. Recently renovated with garbage disposal, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Media room on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Mission District
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,150
318 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
492 sqft
Recently remodeled Victorian units with vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, hardwood flooring, steam heat, and bathtubs with showers. Furnishings, pots, pans, dishes, and utensils included. Walk to the BART train station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
320 Turk Apartments
320 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in Tenderloin near the Great American Music Hall and San Francisco City Hall. Air conditioned units with spacious bedrooms, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include parking, garage, and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
2 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
798 Post St.
798 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
203 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
492 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 2/29 1:30-2PMMeet in the front of the building at 1:30pm. Call or text Kyla at 415-609-2490 upon arrival for access or to make an appointment.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2001 Sacramento Street #9
2001 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2001 Sacramento Street #9 Available 07/24/20 PACIFIC HEIGHTS CHARMER! STUDIO! *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI* - This is a charming studio located across from Lafayette Park! Hardwood Gas stove Dishwasher Laundry in building This unit is located on the

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Nob Hill
720 Jones Street
720 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 Jones Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Nob Hill
1051 Post Street
1051 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1051 Post Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
665 Eddy St
665 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 665 Eddy St in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
1808 Pacific Avenue
1808 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 Pacific Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Lower Nob Hill
1060 Bush Street
1060 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,100
630 sqft
This building is located in the trendy Lower Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Haight
Haight & Fillmore
493 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haight & Fillmore in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Haight
445 Webster Street
445 Webster Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 445 Webster Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
12 Hillview Ct
12 Hillview Court, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,950
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Modern Studio: Views, Garden, Util Incl. - Property Id: 125905 Gorgeous, newly remodeled in-law studio with modern kitchen and sweeping two-bridge views of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square
797 Bush ***
797 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,195
Beautiful Spacious Studio, Shared laudry, Great location, Private Showing Available (797 Bush) - 4th Floor Studio/1BA Apartment * $2,195/month annual lease * New Double Pane Windows * Shared laundry * Building has an elevator * Newly remodeled *

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Terrace
259 Otsego Avenue
259 Otsego Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,500
Street level remodeled studio, with updated wet bar. A block away from Ocean Ave, easy access to public transit, and freeway.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Haight Ashbury
1862 Page St.
1862 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
500 sqft
Live in style in this spacious studio with stunning bay window overlooking the now closed Page Street, creating in essence a public park in your front yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Nob Hill
115 Wetmore St Apt 2
115 Wetmore Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 ext 103 Clean, quaint, quiet well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with handsome re-finished hardwood floors and new paint through out. Galley kitchen with all electric appliances (Stove, refrigerator).

July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Francisco over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Francisco, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,035 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Francisco 3 BedroomsSan Francisco Accessible ApartmentsSan Francisco Apartments under $1,600San Francisco Apartments under $1,800San Francisco Apartments under $2,000
    San Francisco Apartments under $2,200San Francisco Apartments with BalconySan Francisco Apartments with GarageSan Francisco Apartments with GymSan Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Francisco Apartments with ParkingSan Francisco Apartments with Pool
    San Francisco Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Francisco Cheap PlacesSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Furnished ApartmentsSan Francisco Luxury PlacesSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
    Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South Of MarketNob HillMission District
    TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
    South BeachPacific Heights

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
    Golden Gate University-San Francisco