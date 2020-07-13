334 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

AL
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
14 Units Available
South Beach
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,904
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,176
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
Potrero Hill
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,601
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,708
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Showplace Square
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,330
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
Mission Bay
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
14 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
95 Units Available
South of Market
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1034 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
74 Units Available
South Beach
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,838
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
228 Units Available
South Beach
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,320
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1036 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
86 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
98 Units Available
Civic Center
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
$
25 Units Available
South of Market
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
$
9 Units Available
Duboce Triangle
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
14 Units Available
South of Market
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,335
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
36 Units Available
South Beach
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
140 Units Available
Potrero Hill
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,645
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1045 sqft
Ready to make the move to Potrero Hill? Please submit your information to schedule your tour or to learn more about living at Alta Potrero.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
52 Units Available
South Beach
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,624
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,770
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,079
1232 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
48 Units Available
Potrero Hill
The Landing
1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,895
1287 sqft
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
Hayes Valley
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,020
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,380
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
South Beach
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,350
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,410
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,941
753 sqft
Luxury living just steps from AT&T Park and South Beach Harbor. Open floor plans with real brick walls and hardwood flooring. Walk-in closets. Green community with media room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,245
305 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Safe building with alarm system. Dogs and cats allowed. Gym available. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Half a mile from the boutiques, cafes, and restaurants at Union Square. Close to Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
419 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Art Deco facade. Recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances. Three blocks from Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. Nearby dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Russian Hill
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
880 sqft
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1050 POST
1050 Post St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
584 sqft
This grand building houses premium apartments in the center of San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood, just minutes from Union Square. In-unit laundry facilities and hardwood floors. Media room and elevator.
Rent Report
San Francisco

July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Francisco over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Francisco, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,035 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

