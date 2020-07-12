/
tenderloin
343 Apartments for rent in Tenderloin, San Francisco, CA
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters.
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,974
1 Bedroom
$2,434
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,695
181 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A pet-friendly apartment community with on-site laundry, high-speed internet, and covered parking. Homes feature hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located in the heart of the Tenderloin.
455 Hyde
455 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
629 sqft
Built-to-last apartments in a tall tower in the Tenderloin district, near Union Square and Golden Gate Park. Apartments offer sweeping views, bathtubs, and ceiling fans. On-site laundry, media room, and lobby. Cats and dogs allowed.
676 Geary St
676 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
389 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming studio, 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, restored original cabinets, and walk-in closets. In the heart of the Tenderloin neighborhood, with both City Hall and Union Square just blocks away. Elevator, media room.
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
313 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
535 sqft
Spacious, open layouts with skylight, washer and dryer, window coverings, hardwood floors, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include night patrol, media room, recycling, and sundeck.
721 GEARY Apartments
721 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown is a crowd pleaser. Retail hustle and business bustle keep Union Square and the Financial District buzzing with activity all day. By night, the heart of the city is single and ready to mingle.
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located just blocks from Van Ness Avenue and Union Square, and within walking distance to bars, cafes, and retail. Studio apartments and one-bedroom units include new appliances, washer/dryer, and hardwood floors.
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,025
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
818 sqft
Located in Downtown between Union Square and Civic Center. Two elevators for convenience. Furnished units with hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Walk to BART station and the financial district.
816 Geary
816 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,945
269 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A storied apartment complex in the Tenderloin district, near San Francisco's theaters and bars. Hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Media room, elevator, and lobby. Cats and dogs allowed.
990 Geary
990 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,245
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
371 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
657 sqft
Located just off Van Ness Avenue in the Tenderloin neighborhood. Union Square, the Financial District and the San Francisco Bay are just minutes away. The pet-friendly apartment complex offer both one- and two-bedroom units.
709 Geary Apartments
709 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Contemporary apartments with in-unit laundry, efficient appliances and open layouts. Recycling available on site. A short walk from the Powell Street BART station. Near many attractions, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,845
263 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city. Mexican hot chocolate at Un Cafecito, curry at Shalimar, or late night Thai at Osha.
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,845
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city.
601 O'FARRELL
601 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite countertops, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Amenities include parking, elevator access, a garage and parking. In the heart of downtown. A stone's throw to Union Square and the Financial District.
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
315 sqft
Breezy, sunny apartments located in Tenderloin, near American Conservatory Theater and Westfield San Francisco Centre. Recently renovated with garbage disposal, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Media room on-site.
755 O'FARRELL
755 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Easy access to transit and commuter rail. Near Union Square and Polk Street. Walking distance to shopping, gourmet eateries and nightlife hot spots.
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
250 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,350
325 sqft
Great location in the heart of Downtown San Francisco. Furnished units with hardwood floors, Victorian architectural details, electric heat, high ceilings, elevator access, and basic cable.
747 ELLIS Apartments
747 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
505 sqft
The Tenderloin is San Francisco’s buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters.
320 Turk Apartments
320 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in Tenderloin near the Great American Music Hall and San Francisco City Hall. Air conditioned units with spacious bedrooms, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include parking, garage, and laundry facilities.
691 O'Farrell
691 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bright studio apartments in early 20th-century building, with hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Building has a media room, pets are allowed and parking is available. Walk to work, shops, dining, nightlife, etc. Public transportation nearby.
665 Eddy St
665 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 665 Eddy St in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
818 Van Ness Avenue Unit 603
818 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
2bedroom Condo with 2 Car Parking - This bright open floor plan has windows all around and looks west over Van Ness Avenue.
631 Ofarrell
631 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,200
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 631 Ofarrell in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
