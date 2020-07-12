270 Apartments for rent in Mission District, San Francisco, CA

/
mission district
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
68 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
3440 20th St
3440 20th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, green community in famed Mission District. Recently renovated, with hardwood floors, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, bbq-ready balcony. On Bart, MUNI, and tech shuttle routes. Easy access to shopping, entertainment, James Lick Fwy.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
274 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of the Mission District. Homes feature custom finishes and window coverings. Community amenities include high-speed internet. Near the 24th Street Mission BART station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Mission District is a feast for the eyes; vibrant Murals, colorful produce markets, and funky fashions spice up the streets. This sunny neighborhood packs a lot of flavor into a few blocks.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 25 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
500 BARTLETT Street
500 Bartlett Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,000
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It’s (almost) always sunny in the Mission – the fog burns off early, making this vibrant neighborhood a few degrees warmer than the rest of the city.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,150
318 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
492 sqft
Recently remodeled Victorian units with vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, hardwood flooring, steam heat, and bathtubs with showers. Furnishings, pots, pans, dishes, and utensils included. Walk to the BART train station.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
3333 24th Street
3333 24th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3333 24th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
455 Bartlett Street
455 Bartlett Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2935 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
364 Shotwell Unit 301
364 Shotwell Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
SHOWING: SUNDAY (7/12) from 3PM - 3:30PM.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1237 Guerrero St
1237 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1242 sqft
Stunning Heart of Mission 2 bed/2 bath Lower Flat - $5,100/mo, Avail 6/19/20 - Cleverly updated lower flat in a stunning Mission District Victorian.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment
1454 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$8,850
1434 sqft
***3D tours and facetime tours are available. please contact us for more details*** Super convenient location in the heart of Mission and is steps to just about everything.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
380 14th St Apt 503
380 14th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
509 sqft
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 ext.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
3492 18th Street
3492 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3492 18th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2191 Mission St APT 305, San Francisco, CA 94110
2191 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
650 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
606 Capp St
606 Capp Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
606 Capp Street 1 Bed 1 Bath - Property Id: 293473 Brand new 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment at 606 Capp Street. Heat, water, garbage and WiFi are included, and well behaved pets are welcome.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
2758 24th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
750 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef256d5f4b37c7afd164bcc PROPERTY DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES: Features: Wood floors, Balcony, Deck, Internet Wi-Fi, TV, Satellite, DVD player.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
3234 25th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
575 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef25716f4b37c7afd164bce PROPERTY DESCRIPTION One bathroom and one bedroom. Good for two people. There is a separate living room with a couch and TV.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Potrero Ave
338 Potrero Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare 1bd + Den Panoramic View Unit at Rowan, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon) PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,950/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5x rent Bedrooms: 1 + den Bathrooms: 1 Parking: 1 car stacker pkg.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1912 Mission Street
1912 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1912 Mission Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1390 South Van Ness
1390 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Great 2 Bedroom in the Mission w Parking & Yard - Property Id: 15907 Cute, modern 2 bedroom/1 bath apt available July 15 in the vibrant Mission district.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
861 Florida Street
861 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 861 Florida Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
3279 21st Street
3279 21st Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3279 21st Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
