Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM

90 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Mission Bay
41 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,580
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,985
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
South Beach
20 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,536
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,255
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Showplace Square
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,458
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
$
Castro
7 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,038
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,280
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
Potrero Hill
26 Units Available
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
South Beach
67 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,497
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,464
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Civic Center
64 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,750
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,282
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Civic Center
17 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,733
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
South of Market
62 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,730
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,135
995 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hayes Valley
51 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,840
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,360
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1209 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South of Market
12 Units Available
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,785
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,580
954 sqft
A boutique-style community ideal for the urban professional. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site coffee bar, fitness center, dog washing area and beer brewing area provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,352
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,708
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Bay
20 Units Available
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,375
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,619
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Mission Bay
15 Units Available
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Beach
30 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,477
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,897
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
57 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,362
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
South of Market
2 Units Available
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,798
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
South of Market
15 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,485
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
907 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
$
South Beach
126 Units Available
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,069
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1089 sqft
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Potrero Hill
40 Units Available
The Landing
1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,335
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,756
1287 sqft
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South of Market
23 Units Available
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,825
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,865
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Noe Valley
1 Unit Available
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
910 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dolores Heights
1 Unit Available
1064 DOLORES
1064 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
720 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a playground, carport, internet access and a garage. Located in family-friendly Noe Valley.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Dogpatch
16 Units Available
O&M
680 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,399
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at O&M in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,445 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,071 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Francisco over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Francisco, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,071 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in San Francisco.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

