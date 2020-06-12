Apartment List
/
CA
/
san francisco
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM

144 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Civic Center
1 Unit Available
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
1038 sqft
Classic-style San Francisco apartment located near Japanville. All units have dishwasher, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Playground on-site, garage parking available with car charging. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
South Beach
95 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,976
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
44 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,979
1294 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Mission Bay
37 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,877
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa trendy neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Mission Bay
69 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,833
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
54 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,362
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Mission Bay
38 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Showplace Square
22 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,533
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
South Beach
18 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,253
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South of Market
111 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
$
Castro
7 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,480
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Dogpatch
40 Units Available
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1068 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Lower Nob Hill
19 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,190
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
South of Market
33 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,130
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Mission Bay
26 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,265
1128 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Hayes Valley
24 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,675
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Diamond Heights
11 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South of Market
81 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
1141 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Dogpatch
17 Units Available
O&M
680 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at O&M in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
South Beach
68 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,464
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Civic Center
16 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,761
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South Beach
40 Units Available
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,913
1240 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mint Hill
20 Units Available
Venn
1844 Market St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,670
994 sqft
Modern apartments near the 101. Artistic design and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors, private laundry and air conditioning. Community has fire pit and clubhouse. Off-street parking.

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,445 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,071 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Francisco over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Francisco, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,071 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in San Francisco.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Francisco 3 BedroomsSan Francisco Accessible ApartmentsSan Francisco Apartments under $1,600San Francisco Apartments under $1,800San Francisco Apartments under $2,000
    San Francisco Apartments under $2,200San Francisco Apartments with BalconySan Francisco Apartments with GarageSan Francisco Apartments with GymSan Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Francisco Apartments with ParkingSan Francisco Apartments with Pool
    San Francisco Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Francisco Cheap PlacesSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Furnished ApartmentsSan Francisco Luxury PlacesSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
    Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South Of MarketNob HillMission District
    TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
    South BeachPacific Heights

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
    Golden Gate University-San Francisco