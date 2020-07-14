3820 SCOTT

Amenities
Book-ended by the Presidio to the west and Fort Mason and the Wharf to the east, the Marina is a playground for young professionals. Chestnut and Union are the area’s party arteries. Hang with the regulars at Horseshoe Tavern, take your entourage to watch a Giants game at Campus, cap off the night with a midnight snack at The Brazen Head.
This classic building is just steps away from San Francisco’s most beautiful landmarks; the Marina Green and Golden Gate Bridge are practically in your back yard. Land in one of these apartments and you’ll enjoy life-affirming amenities, like washer/dryer, new appliances, and hardwood floors.
RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under