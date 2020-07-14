All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3820 SCOTT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3820 SCOTT
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:34 PM

3820 SCOTT

3820 Scott St · (415) 417-0757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Marina District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3820 Scott St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0101 · Avail. now

$4,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3820 SCOTT.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Book-ended by the Presidio to the west and Fort Mason and the Wharf to the east, the Marina is a playground for young professionals. Chestnut and Union are the area’s party arteries. Hang with the regulars at Horseshoe Tavern, take your entourage to watch a Giants game at Campus, cap off the night with a midnight snack at The Brazen Head.

This classic building is just steps away from San Francisco’s most beautiful landmarks; the Marina Green and Golden Gate Bridge are practically in your back yard. Land in one of these apartments and you’ll enjoy life-affirming amenities, like washer/dryer, new appliances, and hardwood floors.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 SCOTT have any available units?
3820 SCOTT has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 SCOTT have?
Some of 3820 SCOTT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 SCOTT currently offering any rent specials?
3820 SCOTT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 SCOTT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 SCOTT is pet friendly.
Does 3820 SCOTT offer parking?
Yes, 3820 SCOTT offers parking.
Does 3820 SCOTT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 SCOTT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 SCOTT have a pool?
No, 3820 SCOTT does not have a pool.
Does 3820 SCOTT have accessible units?
No, 3820 SCOTT does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 SCOTT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 SCOTT does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 3820 SCOTT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
3474 17th St
3474 17th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1870 PACIFIC
1870 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Terraces
1330 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity