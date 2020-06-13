144 Cheap Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Civic Center
17 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,733
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Nob Hill
3 Units Available
1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Nob Hill Place
1155 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,065
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,588
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
845 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and carpet. Easy access to 1 California, California and 27 Bryant transit lines. Walk to Huntington Park and the Pacific Union Club.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square
1 Unit Available
124 MASON
124 Mason St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
262 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to BART and MUNI. Pet-friendly. In the heart of downtown. Near the Financial District and Union Square.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
Fishermans Wharf
20 Units Available
2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,399
Here on the corner of Bay and Stockton you're only a few blocks away from some of San Francisco's most famous sites -- Ghirardelli Square, Pier 39, The Cannery, Fisherman's Wharf and The City's cable cars.
1 of 16

Last updated June 5 at 02:52am
Western Addition
2 Units Available
NoPa
1856 Mcallister Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
112 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Now available in NoPa! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our NoPa community could soon be your new home.
1 of 14

Last updated June 5 at 02:43am
Mission Dolores
7 Units Available
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South of Market
29 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,349
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,049
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,548
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Nob Hill
39 Units Available
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,421
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,105
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tenderloin
1 Unit Available
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located just blocks from Van Ness Avenue and Union Square, and within walking distance to bars, cafes, and retail. Studio apartments and one-bedroom units include new appliances, washer/dryer, and hardwood floors.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission District
2 Units Available
2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
521 sqft
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic.
1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tenderloin
4 Units Available
455 Hyde
455 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
629 sqft
Built-to-last apartments in a tall tower in the Tenderloin district, near Union Square and Golden Gate Park. Apartments offer sweeping views, bathtubs, and ceiling fans. On-site laundry, media room, and lobby. Cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 12

Last updated May 26 at 07:41pm
North Beach
3 Units Available
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Nob Hill
2 Units Available
798 Post St.
798 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,695
203 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,095
455 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
798 Post is seven stories of Lower Nob Hill elegance, impeccably situated for enjoying the neighborhood and all of San Francisco.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Nob Hill
2 Units Available
1201 Pine Street
1201 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,195
241 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
328 sqft
Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission District
6 Units Available
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,150
318 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
492 sqft
Recently remodeled Victorian units with vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, hardwood flooring, steam heat, and bathtubs with showers. Furnishings, pots, pans, dishes, and utensils included. Walk to the BART train station.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tenderloin
8 Units Available
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,400
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,025
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
818 sqft
Located in Downtown between Union Square and Civic Center. Two elevators for convenience. Furnished units with hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Walk to BART station and the financial district.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tenderloin
4 Units Available
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
250 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,350
325 sqft
Great location in the heart of Downtown San Francisco. Furnished units with hardwood floors, Victorian architectural details, electric heat, high ceilings, elevator access, and basic cable.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Nob Hill
1 Unit Available
115 Wetmore St Apt 2
115 Wetmore Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
400 sqft
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 ext 103 Clean, quaint, quiet well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with handsome re-finished hardwood floors and new paint through out. Galley kitchen with all electric appliances (Stove, refrigerator).

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South of Market
1 Unit Available
1532 Howard St.
1532 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
300 sqft
Entirely new building from the ground up! Only 1 year old building. The building and units have a modern clean feel. All new construction means all the latest safety requirements. All units are ADA compliant. All units include in unit washer/dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Outer Mission
1 Unit Available
19 Regent Street
19 Regent St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19 Regent Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Polk Gulch
1 Unit Available
1637 Clay Street
1637 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,180
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1637 Clay Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Parnassus Heights
1 Unit Available
257 Carl Street
257 Carl Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 257 Carl Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
312 Francisco Street
312 Francisco Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Updated Room for Rent in Furnished 3 Bedroom Flat w/Shared Kitchen and Bathroom - We have multiple 1 bedroom units available in a recently updated flat. Each room is leased as a separate unit with full access to the bedroom and kitchen.

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,445 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,071 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Francisco over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Francisco, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,071 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in San Francisco.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

