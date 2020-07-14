Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking garage hot tub sauna dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers. Select apartments offer fireplaces, balconies, granite countertops, and spectacular city or bay views. Residents enjoy garage parking, a 24-hour concierge, a modern workout room, sun deck, and dry sauna. One block from the Financial District, I-80, and the Bay Bridge, 388 Beale is minutes from the Embarcadero, downtown San Francisco, Chinatown, and Oracle Park. Visit 388 Beale apartments in San Francisco today. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. These units are rental units subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.