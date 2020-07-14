All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 PM

388 Beale

Open Now until 6pm
388 Beale Street · (415) 779-0446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease by July 15th to get up to 2.5 months free! Now offering flexible move in dates up to 30 days, 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and $99 deposit to qualifying applicants.
Location

388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 901 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,851

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$4,066

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Aug 4

$4,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$4,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. now

$4,866

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Unit 915 · Avail. now

$4,896

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

See 25+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 510 · Avail. Aug 1

$7,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1656 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 388 Beale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers. Select apartments offer fireplaces, balconies, granite countertops, and spectacular city or bay views. Residents enjoy garage parking, a 24-hour concierge, a modern workout room, sun deck, and dry sauna. One block from the Financial District, I-80, and the Bay Bridge, 388 Beale is minutes from the Embarcadero, downtown San Francisco, Chinatown, and Oracle Park. Visit 388 Beale apartments in San Francisco today. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. These units are rental units subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
rent: 85.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $175/month. Motorcycle Parking is available at $175 per space. Garage lot, assigned: $380/month. Reserved Parking is available at $380 per space. This is a reserved space in our enclosed garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Beale have any available units?
388 Beale has 48 units available starting at $3,851 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 Beale have?
Some of 388 Beale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Beale currently offering any rent specials?
388 Beale is offering the following rent specials: Lease by July 15th to get up to 2.5 months free! Now offering flexible move in dates up to 30 days, 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and $99 deposit to qualifying applicants.
Is 388 Beale pet-friendly?
Yes, 388 Beale is pet friendly.
Does 388 Beale offer parking?
Yes, 388 Beale offers parking.
Does 388 Beale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 Beale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Beale have a pool?
No, 388 Beale does not have a pool.
Does 388 Beale have accessible units?
No, 388 Beale does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Beale have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 Beale does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

