south beach
287 Apartments for rent in South Beach, San Francisco, CA
74 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,838
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
229 Units Available
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,320
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1036 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
41 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
36 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
31 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,390
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
52 Units Available
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,624
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,770
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,079
1232 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
12 Units Available
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,350
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,410
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,941
753 sqft
Luxury living just steps from AT&T Park and South Beach Harbor. Open floor plans with real brick walls and hardwood flooring. Walk-in closets. Green community with media room and bike storage.
114 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,056
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
47 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,791
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,315
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers.
14 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,904
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,176
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
3 Units Available
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
123 Units Available
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,069
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1089 sqft
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.
1 Unit Available
425 1st St #1301
425 1st St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,850
837 sqft
Large Bridge/Water View 1 Bdrm + Pkg at One Rincon - Property Id: 308814 Largest 1 Bdrm at exclusive One Rincon Hill in SoMa. 13th flr with unobstructed Bay Bridge and SF Bay views. 837 sq ft w/dining room/office nook.
1 Unit Available
74 New Montgomery Street #803
74 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1129 sqft
The Montgomery Building 2Br/2Ba Top Floor Luxury Penthouse Condo w/2 Car Garage Parking, Private Decks – A MUST SEE! PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP - The Montgomery Building 2Br/2Ba Top Floor Luxury Penthouse Condo w/2 Car Garage Parking, Private Decks
1 Unit Available
1 Clarence Place #14
1 Clarence Place, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
1 Clarence Place #14 Available 08/05/20 Light Filled Loft, W/D In Unit, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon) PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $4,350/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
1 Unit Available
650 Delancey Street #416
650 Delancey Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
1510 sqft
South Beach: Brick & Timber Top Floor Live/Work Loft @ the Historic Oriental Warehouse - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
1 Unit Available
19 Tehama St APT 1
19 Tehama Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
931 sqft
Full Floor, Unfurnished or Furnished Condo with Direct Elevator Access - Full Floor, Beautifully Furnished Condo with Direct Elevator Access in Prime Yerba Buena.
1 Unit Available
338 Main Street 17H
338 Main St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
854 sqft
338 Main Street - 17H Available 08/11/20 THE SKY'S THE LIMIT AT LUMINA - AVAILABLE NOW THE SKY'S THE LIMIT AT LUMINA - UNIT 17H Towering from Rincon Hill, this luxurious unit, inside a premier development, boasts breathtaking views,upscale design
1 Unit Available
181 S Park St
181 South Park, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,650
1178 sqft
181 S Park St Available 09/01/20 Rare Loft Style Condo, Huge Windows, High Ceilings, 1.5BR/2BA/3 Stories, Perfect SOMA Location - * For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso., Inc.
1 Unit Available
77 Dow Place
77 Dow Place, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,300
1157 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bi-level loft offering high ceiling and tall windows with view of Twin Peaks. Living/Dining Combo, Kitchen, and grand entrance foyer, plus a half bath on lower level. Spacious master suite plus den and lots of closet space on second level.
1 Unit Available
88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107
88 King St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1 Unit Available
829 Folsom Street
829 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
757 sqft
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422 LOCATION: 829 Folsom St #510, San Francisco, CA 94107 LISTING PRESENTED BY: Present Financial Property Management, Inc Corp BRE# 02050775 Brandon Temple BRE#: 01397693 QUICK FACTS - 1.
1 Unit Available
855 Folsom St
855 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,100
1000 sqft
Available 10/10/20 Urban Live/Work 1 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath SoMA Loft - Property Id: 56085 Urban live/work @ Yerba Buena Lofts available October 2020! Architecturally awarded building by renowned architect Stanley Saitowitz.
1 Unit Available
765 Market Street #25E
765 Market St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Spacious High Floor Unit at Four Seasons| Elite Leasing - PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $8,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2.5 Parking: Avail. for $550/mo. Amenities: Gym, Pool, Hotel Services Pets: Negotiable with addn.
