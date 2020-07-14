All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

1599 Green Street

1599 Green Street · (415) 985-1886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1599 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1599 Green Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina's boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz. Kick off your weekend with boozy brunch at Blackwood, order up mason-jar daiquiris at the Tipsy Pig, or bite into a towering burger at Causewell's. You can jog off the guilty pleasures on the Marina Green.Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow's incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city's most eligible apartments - many of which are pet-friendly! We specialize in classic, high-quality buildings with fully updated interiors in San Francisco's most sought-after neighborhoods. Iconic charm. Modern living. Iconic charm. Modern living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city's most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond. At RentSFNow, we will find you a place to thrive, not just live.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40 /month
restrictions: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion, under 40lbs no aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1599 Green Street have any available units?
1599 Green Street has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1599 Green Street have?
Some of 1599 Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1599 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
1599 Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1599 Green Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1599 Green Street is pet friendly.
Does 1599 Green Street offer parking?
No, 1599 Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 1599 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1599 Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1599 Green Street have a pool?
No, 1599 Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 1599 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 1599 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1599 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1599 Green Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

