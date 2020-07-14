1599 Green Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina's boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz. Kick off your weekend with boozy brunch at Blackwood, order up mason-jar daiquiris at the Tipsy Pig, or bite into a towering burger at Causewell's. You can jog off the guilty pleasures on the Marina Green. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.