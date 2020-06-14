Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

401 Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Francisco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Diamond Heights
11 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,996
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Duboce Triangle
7 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,098
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,649
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,324
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Castro
7 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,038
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,280
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lower Pacific Heights
79 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,417
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,417
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Civic Center
18 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Nob Hill
37 Units Available
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,470
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,105
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,503
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,708
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mission Bay
20 Units Available
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,375
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,264
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,619
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South of Market
25 Units Available
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,825
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,865
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South Beach
31 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,477
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,897
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Bayview
11 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Beach
39 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,010
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,265
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,285
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hayes Valley
52 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,840
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,360
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1209 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South of Market
88 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South of Market
15 Units Available
Wilson Building
973 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,449
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,899
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy many great on-site amenities, such as the rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and more. Property sits in the heart of San Francisco surrounded by City Hall, Financial District and Union Square.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Tenderloin
2 Units Available
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South of Market
29 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,349
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,904
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,548
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,945
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Noe Valley
3 Units Available
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
910 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Tenderloin
5 Units Available
990 Geary
990 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
393 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
657 sqft
Located just off Van Ness Avenue in the Tenderloin neighborhood. Union Square, the Financial District and the San Francisco Bay are just minutes away. The pet-friendly apartment complex offer both one- and two-bedroom units.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Tenderloin
1 Unit Available
755 O'FARRELL
755 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Easy access to transit and commuter rail. Near Union Square and Polk Street. Walking distance to shopping, gourmet eateries and nightlife hot spots.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
850 sqft
Cozy, comfortable homes in the heart of San Francisco, a stone's throw from the marina. Pet-friendly apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. Garage and parking spaces. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Nob Hill
5 Units Available
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
419 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
719 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Art Deco facade. Recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances. Three blocks from Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. Nearby dining and shopping options.
City Guide for San Francisco, CA

"It is a good thing the early settlers landed on the East Coast; if they’d landed in San Francisco first, the rest of the country would still be uninhabited." (Herbert Mye)

Truly one of the greatest cities in the world, San Francisco is overflowing with world-class culture, cuisine, and charm. It also has the house from Full House and, as you might imagine, any city that hosts the fictional antics of John Stamos is naturally going to be popular, San Francisco being no exception.

More than 800,000 people are condensed into the city’s 47 square miles. The climate is cool and often foggy but rarely bone-chillingly cold, and it’s remarkably consistent (July’s average high: 68 degrees, January’s: 58). With thriving financial, technology, and artistic sectors, there’s a high demand for living space. With breathtaking views, historic neighborhoods, and the thrill of living in a cutting edge city, your dreams are about to come true. Now, let’s find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist San Francisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Francisco, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Francisco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

