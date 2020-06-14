401 Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA with hardwood floors

"It is a good thing the early settlers landed on the East Coast; if they’d landed in San Francisco first, the rest of the country would still be uninhabited." (Herbert Mye)

Truly one of the greatest cities in the world, San Francisco is overflowing with world-class culture, cuisine, and charm. It also has the house from Full House and, as you might imagine, any city that hosts the fictional antics of John Stamos is naturally going to be popular, San Francisco being no exception.

More than 800,000 people are condensed into the city’s 47 square miles. The climate is cool and often foggy but rarely bone-chillingly cold, and it’s remarkably consistent (July’s average high: 68 degrees, January’s: 58). With thriving financial, technology, and artistic sectors, there’s a high demand for living space. With breathtaking views, historic neighborhoods, and the thrill of living in a cutting edge city, your dreams are about to come true. Now, let’s find you an apartment!

