401 Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 29
1 of 39
1 of 35
1 of 50
1 of 63
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 31
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 35
1 of 9
1 of 58
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 35
"It is a good thing the early settlers landed on the East Coast; if they’d landed in San Francisco first, the rest of the country would still be uninhabited." (Herbert Mye)
Truly one of the greatest cities in the world, San Francisco is overflowing with world-class culture, cuisine, and charm. It also has the house from Full House and, as you might imagine, any city that hosts the fictional antics of John Stamos is naturally going to be popular, San Francisco being no exception.
More than 800,000 people are condensed into the city’s 47 square miles. The climate is cool and often foggy but rarely bone-chillingly cold, and it’s remarkably consistent (July’s average high: 68 degrees, January’s: 58). With thriving financial, technology, and artistic sectors, there’s a high demand for living space. With breathtaking views, historic neighborhoods, and the thrill of living in a cutting edge city, your dreams are about to come true. Now, let’s find you an apartment!
Having trouble with Craigslist San Francisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Francisco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.