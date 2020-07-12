Apartment List
125 Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA with pool

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Heights
60 Ora Way
60 Ora Way, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,400
432 sqft
307H Available 08/01/20 DIAMOND HEIGHTS JEWEL - Walk through video and pictures available for view at YouTube. Please contact me for the link. "https://www.youtube.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
425 1st St #1301
425 1st St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,850
837 sqft
Large Bridge/Water View 1 Bdrm + Pkg at One Rincon - Property Id: 308814 Largest 1 Bdrm at exclusive One Rincon Hill in SoMa. 13th flr with unobstructed Bay Bridge and SF Bay views. 837 sq ft w/dining room/office nook.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
338 Main Street 17H
338 Main St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
854 sqft
338 Main Street - 17H Available 08/11/20 THE SKY'S THE LIMIT AT LUMINA - AVAILABLE NOW THE SKY'S THE LIMIT AT LUMINA - UNIT 17H Towering from Rincon Hill, this luxurious unit, inside a premier development, boasts breathtaking views,upscale design

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lone Mountain
3156 Turk Blvd.
3156 Turk Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2000 sqft
Anza Vista/Lone Mountain: Renovated Bi-Level Home with Garage, Yard & Huge Bonus Room near Rossi Park - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
88 King St UNIT 1205, San Francisco, CA 94107
88 King St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
765 Market Street #25E
765 Market St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Spacious High Floor Unit at Four Seasons| Elite Leasing - PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $8,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2.5 Parking: Avail. for $550/mo. Amenities: Gym, Pool, Hotel Services Pets: Negotiable with addn.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission Bay
718 Long Bridge St Apt 320
718 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,895
$7895 / 3br - 1889ft2 - Arden Stunning 3br + Den, 3 Bath (SOMA / south beach) Arden, unique floorplan, approx. 1889 sqft 3 bedrooms + Den, 3 full bathroom with beautiful Creek and park view.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
201 Folsom #6A
201 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
1159 sqft
Epic REA-Azari PM - @Lumina - ! View /Spacious ,Ultimate Life-Style in San Francisco - Beautiful Spacious 2 BR/2 BA Condo in LUMINA - * For rent by Epic Real Estatet: www . epicrea .

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D
333 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,995
955 sqft
Rincon Lumina Large Jr. One Bedroom Condo - We are pleased to announce for lease a spacious junior one bedroom, one bath condominium unit in at Rincon’s Lumina Plaza C.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Bay
738 Long Bridge
738 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1210 sqft
Come experience one of San Francisco's premier high-rise buildings. The Arden is a secure, full service building with premium features and amenities, including a full time front-desk lobby staff.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Mint Hill
124 Laguna St.
124 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: This unit is COMING SOON. First available showing is after July 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
301 Mission St. 6C
301 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,495
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 6C Available 08/01/20 Stunning SOMA Condo, Great Location & Amenities - Property Id: 297366 Welcome to the coveted one bedroom C plan in the Residences of the Millennium Tower. The most desirable of the one bedroom layouts at 833 square feet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
338 Main St. 37 A&D
338 Main Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$24,990
3770 sqft
Epic REA/Azari PM- 3br-3.5ba - 3770ft2 - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS AWESOME PENTHOUSE IN LUMINA (SOMA / south beach) - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN NOW CAN ALSO BE FURNISHED IF NEEDED.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
318 Spear ST 5G
318 Spear St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
538 sqft
Luxury Living in Downtown San Francisco! The ultimate in the metropolitan lifestyle is all yours at The Infinity, one of San Francisco's most coveted addresses. Experience luxury living with the superior resident amenities and sophisticated finishes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Heights
5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C
5160 Diamond Heights Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1175 sqft
2 br/2ba Oasis in Diamond Heights w/Utilities & Parking Included, Pool, Gym & More! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Need a larger rental, lots of room to work and live? Then this large 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Diamond Heights Village is perfect for you.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Noe Valley
1442 Church Street
1442 Church Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Multi-Story Luxury Condo, 2 Decks & Views, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $8,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
318 Main Street
318 Main Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,500
882 sqft
luxury residence project ( Financial district ) Great location, close to the Ferry Building and the Embarcadero. Including upgrade appliances, and washer-dryer in unit. There is a full service luxury building with valet parking.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Mission Bay
1000 3rd #1305
1000 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1198 sqft
Watch Video Tour: https://youtu.be/jSeFBDTjrH8ONE Mission Bay spacious corner 2Br 2Ba + a large den with stunning Creek views on high floors. This is a unique floor plan with open living room and huge windows on all walls.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mission Bay
250 King Street - 370
250 King Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One large bedroom with a walk-in closet washer/dryer in unit Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops Rent includes water an trash Tenant pays for electricity and any cable and internet, the building is Webpass wired One Compact size parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
400 Beale Street Unit 402
400 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Beach 1 Bedroom Plus Office! Parking & Fitness Center! Dog Friendly! PROGRESSIVE - Located in the hip and sunny South Beach just steps from the Embarcadero Waterfront, the AT&T Ballpark, the Financial District, Ferry Building, the Farmer's

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
Bridgeview Towers
400 Beale St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
825 sqft
Fully Furnished Bridge View Condo with stunning views of the Bay - Welcome home to a city retreat in the Bridgeview South Beach Condo Building. This home features upgraded modern accommodations with stunning bay and bridge views.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Lone Mountain
46 Kittredge Ter.
46 Kittredge Terrace, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2300 sqft
46 Kittredge Terrance between Turk and Golden Gate. Email Liz for showing information -liz@rentalsinsf.com This two level classic old school single family home is located on a quiet tree lined street just blocks to the Koret center.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
501 Beale Street
501 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,495
Spectacular corner 3BR/2.5BA with panoramic Bay and Bay Bridge view and a large private terrace at the Watermark. Highly coveted 'A' floor plan with open living room, dining room, and a chef's kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Mission Bay
480 North Mission Bay Boulevard
480 Mission Bay Blvd N, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,300
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom condo in Mission Bay with view of the park. The Madrone is a full service building wiht 5 star amenities.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Francisco over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Francisco, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,035 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

