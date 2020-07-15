216 Studio Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
14 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
229 Units Available
South Beach
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,315
490 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
74 Units Available
Dogpatch
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
522 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
34 Units Available
Westwood Park
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
604 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
18 Units Available
Inner Sunset
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,530
332 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
South of Market
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,910
548 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
54 Units Available
South Beach
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,624
640 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
69 Units Available
Civic Center
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,691
451 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
86 Units Available
South of Market
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
462 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,245
305 sqft
Safe building with alarm system. Dogs and cats allowed. Gym available. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Half a mile from the boutiques, cafes, and restaurants at Union Square. Close to Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
22 Units Available
South of Market
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,219
461 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 05:15 AM
4 Units Available
Russian Hill
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
70 Units Available
Tenderloin
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,974
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
38 Units Available
Nob Hill
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,380
459 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
334 sqft
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
25 Units Available
Mission Bay
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,239
627 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
218 sqft
Charming apartments with hardwood floors and large bathtubs. E-payments for resident convenience. Pet friendly. Near the shopping at Union Square. By Van Ness Avenue and all its landmarks. Steps from shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Tenderloin
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,695
181 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with on-site laundry, high-speed internet, and covered parking. Homes feature hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located in the heart of the Tenderloin.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Nob Hill
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
365 sqft
This upscale community is located in an area with fine dining and boutique hotels. Historic building. Pet-friendly. Each apartment features efficient appliances, carpeting, a washer and dryer, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Mint Hill
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
361 sqft
A modern community tucked into a building from 1928. Updates include hardwood floors, large windows with great views and updated appliances. On-site garages and laundry provided. Easy access to Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Inner Sunset
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
441 sqft
High ceilings, hardwood floors, and energy efficient appliances in fully stocked kitchens. Community amenities include recycling, elevator, and garage. Public transportation located nearby. Pet friendly with restrictions.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
2 Units Available
Pacific Heights
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
194 sqft
2148 Broderick has seen over one hundred years of San Francisco history from its desirable Pacific Heights location.

July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Francisco over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Francisco, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,035 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

