pacific heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
339 Apartments for rent in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
805 sqft
A brick-covered apartment building in Pacific Heights, just footsteps from leafy Lafayette Park. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Lobby and parking. West of Route 101.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
2 Units Available
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
194 sqft
2148 Broderick has seen over one hundred years of San Francisco history from its desirable Pacific Heights location.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
2927 Sacramento Street
2927 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,095
666 sqft
Tucked away in the idyllic Pac Heights neighborhood, 2927 Sacramento offers a cozy experience in the midst of the bustle of the surrounding City.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1801 GOUGH
1801 Gough St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
846 sqft
Recently renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex in the Pacific Heights area. A block away from Lafayette Park. Within walking distance of upscale dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
2730 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
825 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with high ceilings, cozy carpeting and patios/balconies. Residents can get laundry done on site. Close to festive Fillmore Street's shopping, dining and entertainment. By Alta Plaza Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
1870 PACIFIC
1870 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,995
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous units have been recently renovated. Washers and dryers in apartments. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Building welcomes pets. Five minutes to Lafayette Park. Lots of dining mere blocks away.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
2038 Divisadero
2038 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
898 sqft
Quiet Pacific Heights location near Alta Plaza Park and public transportation. Recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, air conditioning and in-suite laundry facilities. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
2363 VAN NESS
2363 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
732 sqft
Near Highway 101. This community features hardwood floors, bay windows overlooking the city and updated interiors. Fantastic views of the Golden Gate Bridge. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,695
1530 sqft
2275 Broadway is truly at home in stunning Pacific Heights. Close to plentiful green space, exceptional city living staples, and full of luxurious amenities, it is a perfect fit for one of San Francisco’s most desirable neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,095
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1961 mid-century modern building lies in the coveted Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
1599 Green Street
1599 Green Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,895
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina’s boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1701 Broadway
1701 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1701 Broadway in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2635 Fillmore Street
2635 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2635 Fillmore Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2730 Sacramento Street
2730 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2730 Sacramento Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1808 Pacific Avenue
1808 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 Pacific Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2000 California St 404
2000 California Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,500
Large Top Floor Beautiful one bedroom in Pac Hgts - Property Id: 318433 This top floor beautiful apartment is a must see! Boasting approximately 1,100 square feet, this extensive unit echoes all the charm of a classic 1928 building.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2040 franklin street 604
2040 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 604 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1000+ sqft Pac Heights Condo w/ Bay View - Property Id: 314525 Renovated open floor plan furnished 1 bed/1 ba condo on the 6th floor in prime Pacific Heights professionally managed & secured building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2211 California Street - #305
2211 California Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Prime Location Studio + Laundry in building - Please Contact for Showing Schedule! - 2211 California Street Unit #305 Light filled studio Murphy bed installed by California Closets Open kitchen/dining floor plan Fabulous kitchen with stone
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 Franklin*
2419 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,995
Absolutely Gorgeous Two-Level 4BR/4BA Pacific Heights Condo with Luxurious Amenities: Private Elevator, 3 Car Garage, 2 Decks, Prime Neighbourhood , Private Shwoings Avail - 4BR/4BA Two-Level Full Floor Condo * $14,995/month annual lease * Private
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2855 Clay
2855 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
SHOWING: SUNDAY (7/12) from 2PM – 2:15PM. Elegant 4BR/1.5BA Second floor Pacific Heights w/ Private Deck and Laundry, Parking Available (2855 Clay) - 4BR/1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Sacramento Street #9
2001 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2001 Sacramento Street #9 Available 07/24/20 PACIFIC HEIGHTS CHARMER! STUDIO! *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI* - This is a charming studio located across from Lafayette Park! Hardwood Gas stove Dishwasher Laundry in building This unit is located on the
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2314 California Street
2314 California Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2314 California Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1755 Van Ness Avenue
1755 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1755 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2904 Jackson Street
2904 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2904 Jackson Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
