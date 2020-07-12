/
lower nob hill
357 Apartments for rent in Lower Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
9 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
14 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,245
305 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Safe building with alarm system. Dogs and cats allowed. Gym available. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Half a mile from the boutiques, cafes, and restaurants at Union Square. Close to Highway 101.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
1050 POST
1050 Post St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
584 sqft
This grand building houses premium apartments in the center of San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood, just minutes from Union Square. In-unit laundry facilities and hardwood floors. Media room and elevator.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
29 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
3 Units Available
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
218 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charming apartments with hardwood floors and large bathtubs. E-payments for resident convenience. Pet friendly. Near the shopping at Union Square. By Van Ness Avenue and all its landmarks. Steps from shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
1126 BUSH
1126 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A historic building transformed into a modern home. Green community that is pet friendly. Spacious apartments feature hardwood floors and updated appliances. Recently updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near many restaurants and Highway 101.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00am
2 Units Available
798 Post St.
798 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
203 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
492 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 2/29 1:30-2PMMeet in the front of the building at 1:30pm. Call or text Kyla at 415-609-2490 upon arrival for access or to make an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
3 Units Available
1201 Pine Street
1201 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
241 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
328 sqft
Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
969 BUSH
969 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular apartment complex smack dab in trendy Nob Hill, close to boutique stores and bars. Hardwood floors and huge closets come as standard. On-site laundry and elevator. Just footsteps from the bus stop.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
947 BUSH
947 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,495
224 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
751 sqft
Located in San Francisco's prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, near shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Recently renovated studios, all with hardwood flooring and in-suite laundry facilities. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Media room.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,195
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
540 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
City living in the middle of Nob Hill, shouting distance from Union Square, Golden Gate and the Financial District. Rooms offer laundry facilities, bathtubs and dishwashers. Cats and dogs allowed. Close to Route 101.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
338 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, modern apartment homes in a historic building complete with beautiful courtyard area. Apartments include hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Public transportation located nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
828 Jones
828 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
373 sqft
Located in lower Nob Hill, close to public transportation. Walking distance to dining, shopping, nightlife and more. Recently renovated apartments have modern kitchens with efficient appliances. Pet-friendly, with available parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
861 POST
861 Post St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Just a matter of minutes from Highway 101 near Union Square and the business district. Apartments feature high ceilings, hardwood floors and updated kitchens. This pet-friendly community also features a bocce court.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,045
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Incredible views in Nob Hill. Pet-friendly communicate. Homes feature high ceilings, gated entry, and hardwood floors. Minutes from Grace Cathedral and Huntington Park. Recently renovated community with iconic details.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
685 GEARY
685 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
290 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Only blocks from the Financial District, Union Square, and the San Francisco Bay, with plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. These pet-friendly apartments offer hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry connections. Elevator in building.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,195
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,595
753 sqft
Pet-friendly building with internet access, elevator, and all utilities included, even cable! Furnished apartments feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. On public transit routes. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Near St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
666 Post Street #1004
666 Post St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
775 sqft
666 Post Street #1004 Available 08/01/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Beautiful & Bright 1 BR/1 BA View Corner Unit - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.Epicrea.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1060 Bush Street
1060 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,100
630 sqft
This building is located in the trendy Lower Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
1051 Post Street
1051 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1051 Post Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
720 Jones Street
720 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 Jones Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
