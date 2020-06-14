241 Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA with garage

Apartment List
San Francisco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dogpatch
14 Units Available
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,305
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,100
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South of Market
88 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Dogpatch
21 Units Available
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,528
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,986
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,203
926 sqft
Stunning views of the Central Waterfront area and near I-280. On-site parking, hot tub and game room. Dog park, bike storage and 24-hour concierge service available. Updated interiors feature granite countertops and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Beach
9 Units Available
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,350
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,105
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,976
753 sqft
Luxury living just steps from AT&T Park and South Beach Harbor. Open floor plans with real brick walls and hardwood flooring. Walk-in closets. Green community with media room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission Bay
7 Units Available
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,755
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront community within walking distance to shops and dining, and near public transportation and major highways. Apartments have modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Green, pet-friendly community has a gym, bike storage and internet access.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,945
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
850 sqft
Cozy, comfortable homes in the heart of San Francisco, a stone's throw from the marina. Pet-friendly apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. Garage and parking spaces. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tenderloin
3 Units Available
601 O'FARRELL
601 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite countertops, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Amenities include parking, elevator access, a garage and parking. In the heart of downtown. A stone's throw to Union Square and the Financial District.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
44 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,444
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,689
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
37 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,460
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,445
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,780
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa trendy neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
56 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,427
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Mission Bay
38 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,630
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,040
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
South of Market
2 Units Available
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,798
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:15am
South of Market
24 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,638
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,839
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South of Market
30 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Dogpatch
42 Units Available
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1068 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mission Bay
22 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,706
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,275
1128 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Inner Sunset
16 Units Available
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,600
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,944
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Diamond Heights
11 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,996
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Hayes Valley
25 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,005
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,690
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,580
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Lower Nob Hill
18 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,530
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,175
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
South of Market
23 Units Available
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,818
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,393
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Francisco, CA

San Francisco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

