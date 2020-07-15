/
USFCA
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
539 Apartments For Rent Near University of San Francisco
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
84 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
Hayes Valley
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,315
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,340
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
125 Units Available
South of Market
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
95 Units Available
Civic Center
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,013
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
South of Market
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,910
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,420
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,715
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
96 Units Available
South of Market
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,660
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1034 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
46 Units Available
Mission Bay
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,475
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,985
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,080
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
86 Units Available
South of Market
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
69 Units Available
Civic Center
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,691
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,171
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
South of Market
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,315
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
South of Market
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,882
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,073
956 sqft
A boutique-style community ideal for the urban professional. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site coffee bar, fitness center, dog washing area and beer brewing area provided.
Last updated July 15 at 12:19 AM
38 Units Available
Nob Hill
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,380
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,159
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
39 Units Available
Hayes Valley
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
South of Market
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,134
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,704
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Last updated July 15 at 12:04 AM
21 Units Available
Mission Dolores
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,474
1 Bedroom
$2,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
San Francisco's unique micro climate brings great weather to a few lucky neighborhoods -- and the Mission District is the luckiest of all. The prevalent sunshine is probably why Mission Dolores was the first mission opened in northern California.
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 AM
70 Units Available
Tenderloin
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,974
1 Bedroom
$2,434
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
18 Units Available
Inner Sunset
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,530
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,831
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,362
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
12 Units Available
Civic Center
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,021
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,138
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
13 Units Available
South of Market
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,239
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,594
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
12 Units Available
Diamond Heights
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,094
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
12 Units Available
Presidio National Park
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,170
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,690
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Dolores Heights
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,995
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartments across from Dolores Park. Unit includes hardwood flooring, an in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Off-street parking included in the lease. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
20 Units Available
South of Market
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,977
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.