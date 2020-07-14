All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
355 Laguna Street
355 Laguna Street

355 Laguna Street · (415) 634-9679
Location

355 Laguna Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Haight

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
355 Laguna sits in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant Hayes Valley neighborhood. Built in 1925, the building shows off several unique design details to passersby at the corner of Oak and Laguna, including a brick façade on the ground floor and ornamental accents around the gated entryway and across the roofline. Residents of its 11 units enjoy plenty of contemporary amenities at home and some of San Francisco’s best food, drink, shopping, and entertainment just steps from their front door.

With a desirable central location, 355 Laguna is perfect for explorers and commuters alike. This Walker’s Paradise also enjoys a perfect Transit Score and Very Bikeable rating, with Downtown offices, BART stations, and Muni stops as accessible as Van Ness tech shuttles. Art-filled Patricia’s Green, Page and Laguna Mini Park, and Koshland Community Park and Learning Garden are perfectly placed for a walk, picnic, or soaking up some sunshine.

355 Laguna residents have the full selection of Hayes Va

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Laguna Street have any available units?
355 Laguna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Laguna Street have?
Some of 355 Laguna Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Laguna Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 Laguna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Laguna Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Laguna Street is pet friendly.
Does 355 Laguna Street offer parking?
No, 355 Laguna Street does not offer parking.
Does 355 Laguna Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 Laguna Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Laguna Street have a pool?
No, 355 Laguna Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 Laguna Street have accessible units?
No, 355 Laguna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Laguna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Laguna Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

