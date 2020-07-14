355 Laguna Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

355 Laguna sits in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant Hayes Valley neighborhood. Built in 1925, the building shows off several unique design details to passersby at the corner of Oak and Laguna, including a brick façade on the ground floor and ornamental accents around the gated entryway and across the roofline. Residents of its 11 units enjoy plenty of contemporary amenities at home and some of San Francisco’s best food, drink, shopping, and entertainment just steps from their front door.



With a desirable central location, 355 Laguna is perfect for explorers and commuters alike. This Walker’s Paradise also enjoys a perfect Transit Score and Very Bikeable rating, with Downtown offices, BART stations, and Muni stops as accessible as Van Ness tech shuttles. Art-filled Patricia’s Green, Page and Laguna Mini Park, and Koshland Community Park and Learning Garden are perfectly placed for a walk, picnic, or soaking up some sunshine.



355 Laguna residents have the full selection of Hayes Va