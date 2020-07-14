All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1610 LOMBARD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1610 LOMBARD Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

1610 LOMBARD Street

1610 Lombard Street · (415) 985-1835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Marina District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1610 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1610 LOMBARD Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street. Bordering Cow Hollow and Russian Hill and close to abundant outdoor space, excellent restaurants, bars, and shopping, and other city-living staples, the building is a perfect fit for anyone looking to enjoy San Francisco's many charms.With a beautiful brick exterior, checkerboard-patterned entryway tiling, and a host of Edwardian design details inside and out, 1610 Lombard has historical charm to spare. Community amenities like a garage, covered parking, controlled access, and on-site laundry are augmented by in-unit features like hardwood floors, ample natural light, large closets, and contemporary appliances. 1610 Lombard residents love its extremely walkable location, with excellent public transit options (including easy pickup by Van Ness tech shuttles and proximity to Highway 101) and great bikeability that make commuting to work or exploring San Francisco a snap. Retail hotspots mix with renowned eating and drinking destinations on Chestnut Street, Union Street, Polk Street, Ghirardelli Square, and other desirable destinations just blocks away, while plentiful green space for recreation, dog-walking, or relaxing is available at Moscone Recreation Center, Fort Mason, Marina Green, and Russian Hill Park.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion, under 40lbs no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 LOMBARD Street have any available units?
1610 LOMBARD Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 LOMBARD Street have?
Some of 1610 LOMBARD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 LOMBARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1610 LOMBARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 LOMBARD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 LOMBARD Street is pet friendly.
Does 1610 LOMBARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1610 LOMBARD Street offers parking.
Does 1610 LOMBARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 LOMBARD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 LOMBARD Street have a pool?
No, 1610 LOMBARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1610 LOMBARD Street have accessible units?
No, 1610 LOMBARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 LOMBARD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 LOMBARD Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1610 LOMBARD Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
634 POWELL Apartments
634 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
2927 Sacramento Street
2927 Sacramento Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
324 Larkin
324 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1234 JONES Apartments
1234 Jones Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
691 O'Farrell
691 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity