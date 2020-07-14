1610 LOMBARD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street. Bordering Cow Hollow and Russian Hill and close to abundant outdoor space, excellent restaurants, bars, and shopping, and other city-living staples, the building is a perfect fit for anyone looking to enjoy San Francisco's many charms.With a beautiful brick exterior, checkerboard-patterned entryway tiling, and a host of Edwardian design details inside and out, 1610 Lombard has historical charm to spare. Community amenities like a garage, covered parking, controlled access, and on-site laundry are augmented by in-unit features like hardwood floors, ample natural light, large closets, and contemporary appliances. 1610 Lombard residents love its extremely walkable location, with excellent public transit options (including easy pickup by Van Ness tech shuttles and proximity to Highway 101) and great bikeability that make commuting to work or exploring San Francisco a snap. Retail hotspots mix with renowned eating and drinking destinations on Chestnut Street, Union Street, Polk Street, Ghirardelli Square, and other desirable destinations just blocks away, while plentiful green space for recreation, dog-walking, or relaxing is available at Moscone Recreation Center, Fort Mason, Marina Green, and Russian Hill Park.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.