Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM

266 Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,352
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,708
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Bay
20 Units Available
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,375
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,619
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South of Market
24 Units Available
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,818
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,393
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Mission Bay
15 Units Available
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mint Hill
20 Units Available
Venn
1844 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,665
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,670
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
1327 sqft
Modern apartments near the 101. Artistic design and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors, private laundry and air conditioning. Community has fire pit and clubhouse. Off-street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Beach
30 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,477
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,897
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bayview
12 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Beach
39 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,800
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,275
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,285
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dogpatch
16 Units Available
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,290
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dogpatch
19 Units Available
The Gantry
2121 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,763
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,999
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
890 sqft
Great location in the Dogpatch area of San Francisco that is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Community has controlled gated access, resident lounge and fenced dog run. High ceilings and lots of light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission Bay
7 Units Available
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,020
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront community within walking distance to shops and dining, and near public transportation and major highways. Apartments have modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Green, pet-friendly community has a gym, bike storage and internet access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South of Market
29 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,349
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,049
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,548
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tenderloin
2 Units Available
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
385 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
535 sqft
Spacious, open layouts with skylight, washer and dryer, window coverings, hardwood floors, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include night patrol, media room, recycling, and sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chinatown
4 Units Available
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$10,495
1927 sqft
Located in Nob Hill, these apartments have hardwood floors, modern appliances and a balcony. Amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and a courtyard. Across from the Ritz. Near Huntington Park, Union Square and Chinatown.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
43 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,444
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,689
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,891
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
57 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,362
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Lower Nob Hill
6 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,012
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
South of Market
2 Units Available
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,798
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Lower Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,099
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dogpatch
13 Units Available
The Martin
2051 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,599
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,499
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,199
1006 sqft
Luxury studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated on the San Francisco waterfront and featuring stunning bay views and access to the local Third Street light rail corridor. Located in the sought-after Dogpatch district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Dogpatch
41 Units Available
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1068 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South of Market
29 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,565
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,840
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
City Guide for San Francisco, CA

"It is a good thing the early settlers landed on the East Coast; if they’d landed in San Francisco first, the rest of the country would still be uninhabited." (Herbert Mye)

Truly one of the greatest cities in the world, San Francisco is overflowing with world-class culture, cuisine, and charm. It also has the house from Full House and, as you might imagine, any city that hosts the fictional antics of John Stamos is naturally going to be popular, San Francisco being no exception.

More than 800,000 people are condensed into the city’s 47 square miles. The climate is cool and often foggy but rarely bone-chillingly cold, and it’s remarkably consistent (July’s average high: 68 degrees, January’s: 58). With thriving financial, technology, and artistic sectors, there’s a high demand for living space. With breathtaking views, historic neighborhoods, and the thrill of living in a cutting edge city, your dreams are about to come true. Now, let’s find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist San Francisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Francisco, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Francisco renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

