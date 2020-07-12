/
nob hill
331 Apartments for rent in Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
4 Units Available
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
419 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Art Deco facade. Recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances. Three blocks from Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. Nearby dining and shopping options.
10 Units Available
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
401 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
790 sqft
This upscale community is located in an area with fine dining and boutique hotels. Historic building. Pet-friendly. Each apartment features efficient appliances, carpeting, a washer and dryer, and hardwood floors.
7 Units Available
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,500
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
993 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community in iconic Nob Hill. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Cable included. Easy access to trolleys, public transit. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to schools, St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
37 Units Available
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,380
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,159
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
4 Units Available
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
535 sqft
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike.
1 Unit Available
845 PINE Apartments
845 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,695
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located two blocks north of Union Square and directly across the street from three landmark hotels (Intercontinental, Fairmont, and Huntington) at the top of Nob Hill, this property is located just a short walk to public transit
5 Units Available
1265 Washington Street
1265 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
750 sqft
1265 Washington occupies a central Nob Hill location equal parts stunning views, plentiful amenities, and easy access to some of the best San Francisco has to offer.
3 Units Available
1225 TAYLOR Apartments
1225 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
324 sqft
1225 Taylor sits on a beautiful, tree-lined block in desirable, family-friendly Nob Hill. Home to some of the best views in the City, it hosts excellent food, drink, shopping, and entertainment, with even more San Francisco favorites nearby.
1 Unit Available
1234 JONES Apartments
1234 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
339 sqft
1234 Jones is an amenity-filled standout perched at the top of historic, family-friendly Nob Hill.
9 Units Available
Nob Hill Place
1155 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,156
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
845 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and carpet. Easy access to 1 California, California and 27 Bryant transit lines. Walk to Huntington Park and the Pacific Union Club.
9 Units Available
655 STOCKTON Street
655 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
342 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,895
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
545 sqft
655 Stockton is a Nob Hill standard, balancing modern amenities and historic charm.
11 Units Available
845 CALIFORNIA
845 California St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,200
485 sqft
Furnished apartments. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, elevator and a pet-friendly environment. Near Willy "Woo Woo" Park, Union Square Park and the Pacific Union Club.
3 Units Available
795 PINE
795 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments in iconic Nob Hill. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, expansive windows. Cable included. Victorian-era building on transit lines. Access to Financial District, Union Square, shopping, entertainment.
8 Units Available
50 JOICE Street
50 Joice Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
549 sqft
Nob Hill boasts sophistication and upscale charm on every corner. Flooded with classy restaurants, welcoming bars and quaint cafes you'll never run out of things to do or places to go.
2 Units Available
1060 PINE Apartments
1060 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
665 sqft
Built in 1906, this classic San Francisco apartment features gated entrances, hardwood floors, washer/dryers and is pet friendly. The top-notch amenities don’t stop within the walls- it extends to the scenic, central location in which it lies.
4 Units Available
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex in the Nob Hill community, within minutes of the Financial District, Union Square, Chinatown, and the Bay Bridge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Elevator in building.
9 Units Available
840 California St
840 California St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,695
990 sqft
Spacious floor plans with eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly community located a short distance away from Union Square and Chinatown. On-site laundry.
19 Units Available
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites
645 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,495
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
562 sqft
Nob Hill keeps it classy. With instagrammable views of the Bay and Downtown, it’s easy to imagine why this area has been synonymous with glamour since the Gold Rush.
2 Units Available
737 PINE
737 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
455 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
822 sqft
Near Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, laundry services and a garage. These are updated appliances with hardwood floors and modern appliances. Available furnished.
1 Unit Available
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must-have apartments in San Francisco's historic Nob Hill neighborhood, close to Union Square and Chinatown. Units feature walk-in closets, bathtub and oven. On-site laundry, lobby and garage. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
726 Bush Street
726 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
549 sqft
Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, and of course, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood.
2 Units Available
1547 Clay
1547 Clay St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,095
417 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Union Square and Chinatown, this pet-friendly community features amenities such as car charging and on-site laundry. Rooms come fitted with natural wood floors and in-unit laundry. Commuters can easily access the nearby I-80.
1 Unit Available
1146 Taylor Street
1146 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
315 sqft
Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale.
