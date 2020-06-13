289 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bernal Heights
2 Units Available
40 TIFFANY Apartments
40 Tiffany Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
530 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, hardwood floors and more luxurious touches. Located in the heart of the city, close to Central Pacific Medical Center. Community offers carport parking and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tenderloin
5 Units Available
990 Geary
990 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
393 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
657 sqft
Located just off Van Ness Avenue in the Tenderloin neighborhood. Union Square, the Financial District and the San Francisco Bay are just minutes away. The pet-friendly apartment complex offer both one- and two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tenderloin
1 Unit Available
755 O'FARRELL
755 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Easy access to transit and commuter rail. Near Union Square and Polk Street. Walking distance to shopping, gourmet eateries and nightlife hot spots.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
850 sqft
Cozy, comfortable homes in the heart of San Francisco, a stone's throw from the marina. Pet-friendly apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. Garage and parking spaces. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Nob Hill
5 Units Available
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
419 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
719 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Art Deco facade. Recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances. Three blocks from Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. Nearby dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Nob Hill
4 Units Available
795 PINE
795 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments in iconic Nob Hill. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, expansive windows. Cable included. Victorian-era building on transit lines. Access to Financial District, Union Square, shopping, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tenderloin
4 Units Available
601 O'FARRELL
601 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
517 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Amenities include parking, elevator access, a garage and parking. In the heart of downtown. A stone's throw to Union Square and the Financial District.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
South Beach
93 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,711
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
68 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,286
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,600
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,833
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
44 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,444
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,689
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
37 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,460
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,445
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,780
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa trendy neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
56 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,427
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Mission Bay
41 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,565
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
South Beach
20 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,531
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
South Beach
27 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,422
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Potrero Hill
26 Units Available
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,729
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,644
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Showplace Square
23 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Lower Nob Hill
6 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,012
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Lower Nob Hill
9 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,187
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
South of Market
24 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,638
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,839
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
South of Market
16 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,485
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,618
910 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lower Pacific Heights
81 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,417
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,417
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South of Market
30 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Francisco, CA

Finding an apartment in San Francisco that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

