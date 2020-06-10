The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access on-site laundry cc payments smoke-free community

Sonoma Suites is located in this sunny, mainly fog-resistant neighborhood that is located one block from Bart and just blocks from restaurants, shops, and bars. The Mission District, often called The Mission, is where old and new collide. The vibrant Mission is alive and active day and night. It is most well-known for Burritos! Whether you are looking for a dive bar or a new trendy place with swanky cocktails, the Mission has it!



Sonoma Suites has 4 floors and 36 furnished month-to-month apartments. Our suites are comprised of furnished studios and one-bedroom apartments. We offer coin operated laundry on the first floor, next to the elevator. All of our apartments were remodeled while being mindful of maintaining the building’s character. The Sonoma Suites have hardwood floors, new kitchens, and classic San Francisco charm with exposed brick and crown molding. Each unit comes fully equipped with a full-size bed, table and chairs, TV/DVD player, dishes, towels, linens, and internet