San Francisco, CA
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental

Open Now until 6pm
2911 16th St · (415) 481-3758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2911 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$2,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 280 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$2,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 280 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$3,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
on-site laundry
cc payments
smoke-free community
Sonoma Suites is located in this sunny, mainly fog-resistant neighborhood that is located one block from Bart and just blocks from restaurants, shops, and bars. The Mission District, often called The Mission, is where old and new collide. The vibrant Mission is alive and active day and night. It is most well-known for Burritos! Whether you are looking for a dive bar or a new trendy place with swanky cocktails, the Mission has it!

Sonoma Suites has 4 floors and 36 furnished month-to-month apartments. Our suites are comprised of furnished studios and one-bedroom apartments. We offer coin operated laundry on the first floor, next to the elevator. All of our apartments were remodeled while being mindful of maintaining the building’s character. The Sonoma Suites have hardwood floors, new kitchens, and classic San Francisco charm with exposed brick and crown molding. Each unit comes fully equipped with a full-size bed, table and chairs, TV/DVD player, dishes, towels, linens, and internet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $250 One-Time Cleaning Fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have any available units?
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental has 6 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have?
Some of The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental currently offering any rent specials?
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental pet-friendly?
No, The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental offer parking?
Yes, The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental offers parking.
Does The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have a pool?
No, The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have a pool.
Does The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have accessible units?
No, The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have accessible units.
Does The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have units with dishwashers?
No, The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

