russian hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
285 Apartments for rent in Russian Hill, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
880 sqft
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:22am
3 Units Available
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1125 BROADWAY Apartments
1125 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
450 sqft
Updated homes that are cable-ready. Kitchens are fully equipped. Residents get access to laundry facilities. A short walk to Chinatown and Lombard Street. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
1 Unit Available
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,695
571 sqft
Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
1 Unit Available
2222 Leavenworth Apartments
2222 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
930 sqft
2222 Leavenworth is a Russian Hill classic in the heart of one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Leavenworth Street
1720 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
343 sqft
1720 Leavenworth occupies a prime location in postcard-worthy Russian Hill, just blocks from bustling Polk Street and Columbus Avenue - not to mention Hyde Street's famous views.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
1156 sqft
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1955 LEAVENWORTH Street
1955 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,195
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Go ahead – stare. Who could blame you? The views from Russian Hill are impossible to ignore. Behold the Bay, Alcatraz and both bridges from atop this classic San Francisco neighborhood and you’ll be in good company.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,095
410 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
670 sqft
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,200
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
892 sqft
Located on Russian Hill, near Lombard Street. Restored Old San Francisco building with old-world charm. Units have hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. Many have sweeping city views. Underground parking available. Gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
1656 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
409 sqft
Outstanding access to area attractions. Homes feature hardwood floors, top-tier appliances, and open floor plans. In a quiet area. Panoramic views. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities and a recycling program.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$5,500
1025 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Wish you were here! Postcard-pretty Russian Hill has tons of personality. Binge-watch Hyde Street’s panoramic views of Alcatraz, both bridges and beyond. Next on the itinerary: Polk Street’s fine dining, cocktailing and shopping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
2227 TAYLOR Apartments
2227 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
686 sqft
Incredible views of the Bay in an urban setting. In an iconic building. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Apartments are spacious and feature hardwood floors and large closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1753 Mason
1753 Mason St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from iconic Washington Square Park. On public transit routes. Walk to shopping, local boutiques, dining, clubs, entertainment. Pet-friendly corner building with hardwood floors, some appliances included, and in-unit laundry available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,900
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
884 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
2115 HYDE Street
2115 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
931 sqft
Picture yourself in Russian Hill, you look pretty good, don’t you? The hilly streets are home to handsome apartment buildings, secret gardens and stunning views of the Bay and beyond.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,000
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$5,200
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1099 sqft
Picture yourself in Russian Hill, you look pretty good, don’t you? The hilly streets are home to handsome apartment buildings, secret gardens and stunning views of the Bay and beyond.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
777 Bay Street Unit 4
777 Bay Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Charming unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in a Walker’s Paradise and Very Walkable rated Russian Hill neighborhood in San Francisco.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2948 Polk Street
2948 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
Top Flr, Renovated Russian Hill Flat, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $4,995/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Parking: 1 car garage for addl.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1717 Mason St
1717 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious one bedroom available now in an eight-unit Russian Hill apartment building.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1120 Union St. #1
1120 Union Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Video~Huge Light Filled 1 bedroom in Prime Russian location on Union Street! Jules Clark AMSI Real Estate Services - This beauty was built in 1914.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1140 Chestnut Street
1140 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1140 Chestnut Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Bernard Street
168 Bernard Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
168 Bernard Street Available 08/01/20 SHOWING: SUNDAY (7/12) from 3:45PM – 4PM. Spacious Top Floor 4BR/1BA/2HBA w/ H/W Floors, Shared Laundry in heart of Russian Hill, Pr.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1731 Powell Street #305
1731 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Brand New N. Beach Luxury Condo @ The Palace, 2 Car Pkg| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $5,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2.5 Parking: 2 car stacker pkg.
