Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM

385 Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
24 Units Available
Showplace Square
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,310
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
25 Units Available
Mission Bay
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
14 Units Available
South of Market
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,335
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,621
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
32 Units Available
South of Market
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,315
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
South Beach
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,380
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,410
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,941
753 sqft
Luxury living just steps from AT&T Park and South Beach Harbor. Open floor plans with real brick walls and hardwood flooring. Walk-in closets. Green community with media room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
37 Units Available
Nob Hill
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,380
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,159
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Nob Hill
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,841
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
535 sqft
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
48 Units Available
Potrero Hill
The Landing
1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,756
1287 sqft
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Nob Hill
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
401 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
790 sqft
This upscale community is located in an area with fine dining and boutique hotels. Historic building. Pet-friendly. Each apartment features efficient appliances, carpeting, a washer and dryer, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Marina District
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Book-ended by the Presidio to the west and Fort Mason and the Wharf to the east, the Marina is a playground for young professionals. Chestnut and Union are the area’s party arteries.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Noe Valley
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Mint Hill
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community tucked into a building from 1928. Updates include hardwood floors, large windows with great views and updated appliances. On-site garages and laundry provided. Easy access to Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Castro
210 Church
210 Church St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,545
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
552 sqft
Original-style apartments just across the street from Church Street station, near CPMC Davies Campus. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets will love it too.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Tenderloin
455 Hyde
455 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
629 sqft
Built-to-last apartments in a tall tower in the Tenderloin district, near Union Square and Golden Gate Park. Apartments offer sweeping views, bathtubs, and ceiling fans. On-site laundry, media room, and lobby. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Dolores Heights
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,995
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartments across from Dolores Park. Unit includes hardwood flooring, an in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Off-street parking included in the lease. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Market
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
762 sqft
630 Grand View Avenue is perched between 24th and 25th Street giving a Grand View of Noe Valley at the base of Twin Peaks.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
1265 Washington Street
1265 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
750 sqft
1265 Washington occupies a central Nob Hill location equal parts stunning views, plentiful amenities, and easy access to some of the best San Francisco has to offer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
1 Unit Available
Russian Hill
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,695
571 sqft
Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
South of Market
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
592 sqft
Live your way.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Duboce Triangle
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
6 Units Available
Castro
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,273
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Civic Center
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,098
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.

Welcome to the July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Francisco over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Francisco, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,035 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

