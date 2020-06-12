Apartment List
/
CA
/
san francisco
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:48 PM

184 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Beach
42 Units Available
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,807
1479 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northern Waterfront
22 Units Available
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,561
1368 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
South Beach
92 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,645
2022 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
43 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,891
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
$
Mission Bay
37 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1373 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
$
Showplace Square
22 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,118
1298 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
South of Market
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,777
1334 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Lower Pacific Heights
79 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,601
1108 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Dogpatch
41 Units Available
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,810
1427 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Mission Bay
23 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,575
1380 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Diamond Heights
11 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
South Beach
126 Units Available
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,030
1711 sqft
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hayes Valley
51 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,475
1536 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
1660 BAY
1660 Bay St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,095
1104 sqft
Colonial-style complex with Golden Gate views, close to restaurants, shops and bars in San Francisco's desirable Marina District. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerators and dishwashers. Lobby, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Nob Hill
12 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,588
1590 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Mint Hill
20 Units Available
Venn
1844 Market St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
1327 sqft
Modern apartments near the 101. Artistic design and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors, private laundry and air conditioning. Community has fire pit and clubhouse. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Nob Hill
7 Units Available
840 California St
840 California St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,795
990 sqft
Spacious floor plans with eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly community located a short distance away from Union Square and Chinatown. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
South of Market
6 Units Available
Lantern Lofts
1168 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,136
982 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lantern Lofts in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Potrero Hill
40 Units Available
The Landing
1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,756
1287 sqft
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Civic Center
63 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,517
1131 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:18pm
Inner Richmond
1 Unit Available
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Dogpatch
19 Units Available
The Gantry
2121 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,351
979 sqft
Great location in the Dogpatch area of San Francisco that is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Community has controlled gated access, resident lounge and fenced dog run. High ceilings and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Nob Hill
7 Units Available
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, green community in iconic Nob Hill. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Cable included. Easy access to trolleys, public transit. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to schools, St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,579
1345 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,445 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,071 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Francisco over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Francisco, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,071 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in San Francisco.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Francisco 3 BedroomsSan Francisco Accessible ApartmentsSan Francisco Apartments under $1,600San Francisco Apartments under $1,800San Francisco Apartments under $2,000
    San Francisco Apartments under $2,200San Francisco Apartments with BalconySan Francisco Apartments with GarageSan Francisco Apartments with GymSan Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Francisco Apartments with ParkingSan Francisco Apartments with Pool
    San Francisco Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Francisco Cheap PlacesSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Furnished ApartmentsSan Francisco Luxury PlacesSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
    Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South Of MarketNob HillMission District
    TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
    South BeachPacific Heights

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
    Golden Gate University-San Francisco