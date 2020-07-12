2600 Van Ness

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities elevator gym lobby dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly online portal

Russian Hill is San Francisco’s crown jewel. Incredible views, cable cars and Lombard’s crooked curves are just a few of the treasures that keep tourists enthralled and locals pinching themselves. See a student exhibit by the budding Picassos at San Francisco Art Institute, treat yourself to a few scoops at Swensen’s and feel free to skip the gym. Who needs a StairMaster when your walk home defies gravity?



The gilded lobby of this Roaring 20’s residence makes a regal first impression. Hardwood floors, washer dryer and open plan layout make the interiors fit for royalty. With Fort Mason, Fisherman’s Wharf and the Union Street’s cornucopia of cafes and shops on your doorstep, you’ll be right at home amongst the City’s celebrated treasures.



