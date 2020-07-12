All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:06 PM

2600 Van Ness

2600 Van Ness Ave · (415) 234-1529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2600 Van Ness.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Russian Hill is San Francisco’s crown jewel. Incredible views, cable cars and Lombard’s crooked curves are just a few of the treasures that keep tourists enthralled and locals pinching themselves. See a student exhibit by the budding Picassos at San Francisco Art Institute, treat yourself to a few scoops at Swensen’s and feel free to skip the gym. Who needs a StairMaster when your walk home defies gravity?

The gilded lobby of this Roaring 20’s residence makes a regal first impression. Hardwood floors, washer dryer and open plan layout make the interiors fit for royalty. With Fort Mason, Fisherman’s Wharf and the Union Street’s cornucopia of cafes and shops on your doorstep, you’ll be right at home amongst the City’s celebrated treasures.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Van Ness have any available units?
2600 Van Ness doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Van Ness have?
Some of 2600 Van Ness's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Van Ness offer parking?
No, 2600 Van Ness does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 Van Ness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Van Ness have a pool?
No, 2600 Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 2600 Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Van Ness has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

