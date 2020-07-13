123 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in San Francisco, CA

AL
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
2 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,835
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Last updated July 13 at 05:58am
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
218 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charming apartments with hardwood floors and large bathtubs. E-payments for resident convenience. Pet friendly. Near the shopping at Union Square. By Van Ness Avenue and all its landmarks. Steps from shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Tenderloin
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,695
181 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A pet-friendly apartment community with on-site laundry, high-speed internet, and covered parking. Homes feature hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located in the heart of the Tenderloin.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
South of Market
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,977
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square
124 MASON
124 Mason St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
262 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to BART and MUNI. Pet-friendly. In the heart of downtown. Near the Financial District and Union Square.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
70 Units Available
Tenderloin
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,974
1 Bedroom
$2,434
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
947 BUSH
947 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,495
224 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
751 sqft
Located in San Francisco's prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, near shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Recently renovated studios, all with hardwood flooring and in-suite laundry facilities. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Media room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
816 Geary
816 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,945
269 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A storied apartment complex in the Tenderloin district, near San Francisco's theaters and bars. Hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Media room, elevator, and lobby. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
4 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,845
263 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city. Mexican hot chocolate at Un Cafecito, curry at Shalimar, or late night Thai at Osha.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Tenderloin
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,845
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Tenderloin
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located just blocks from Van Ness Avenue and Union Square, and within walking distance to bars, cafes, and retail. Studio apartments and one-bedroom units include new appliances, washer/dryer, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
320 Turk Apartments
320 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in Tenderloin near the Great American Music Hall and San Francisco City Hall. Air conditioned units with spacious bedrooms, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include parking, garage, and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
2 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
798 Post St.
798 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
203 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
492 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 2/29 1:30-2PM

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Nob Hill
720 Jones Street
720 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 Jones Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Nob Hill
1051 Post Street
1051 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1051 Post Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rent Report
San Francisco

July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Francisco over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Francisco, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,035 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

