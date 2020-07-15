/
California College of the Arts
626 Apartments For Rent Near California College of the Arts
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
84 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
Hayes Valley
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,315
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,340
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
125 Units Available
South of Market
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
95 Units Available
Civic Center
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,005
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
140 Units Available
Potrero Hill
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,645
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1045 sqft
Ready to make the move to Potrero Hill? Please submit your information to schedule your tour or to learn more about living at Alta Potrero.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
48 Units Available
South Beach
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,851
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,315
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
81 Units Available
Mission Bay
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,009
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,363
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
39 Units Available
Mission Bay
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,055
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,645
1130 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
South Beach
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,816
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
113 Units Available
South Beach
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,071
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
South of Market
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,910
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,420
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,715
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
74 Units Available
Dogpatch
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
1068 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
47 Units Available
Potrero Hill
The Landing
1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,788
1287 sqft
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
122 Units Available
South Beach
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,069
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1089 sqft
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
67 Units Available
Mission District
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
48 Units Available
Mission Bay
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,074
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,939
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,372
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
96 Units Available
South of Market
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,660
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1034 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
46 Units Available
Mission Bay
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,475
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,985
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,080
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
86 Units Available
South of Market
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
69 Units Available
Civic Center
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,691
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,171
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
229 Units Available
South Beach
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,315
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1036 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
South of Market
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,315
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
25 Units Available
Mission Bay
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,239
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,097
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,310
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
Nob Hill
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites
645 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,495
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
562 sqft
Nob Hill keeps it classy. With instagrammable views of the Bay and Downtown, it’s easy to imagine why this area has been synonymous with glamour since the Gold Rush.